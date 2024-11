Dominic Lavoie and the rest of the Vegas Nation team prepare you for the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13.

How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 13

Dominic Lavoie and the rest of the Vegas Nation team prepare you for the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13.

Dominic Lavoie recaps the youth of the Raiders so far this season on defense, Vinny Bonsignore offers his outlook on Aidan O’Connell taking over as QB and Heidi Fang gives interesting stats in The Hard Count.

Plus, Raiders players give thanks for Thanksgiving, and Chuck Esposito of Station Casinos talks betting odds.