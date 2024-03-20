What are experts predicting the Raiders will do at No. 13?

Here’s what some national draft analysts believe the Raiders will do with the 13th pick in the upcoming NFL draft now that the free-agent dust has settled.

Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looks to pass during the second half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham (65) walks off the field after the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

There has been a dramatic shift when it comes to what the Raiders are projected to do with their first-round pick in most mock drafts.

Major free-agent signings tend to have that effect.

The Raiders were forecasted by many mocks to take a defensive tackle with the 13th overall pick. That focus has changed after the team signed Christian Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million contract.

The club also gained some flexibility by signing quarterback Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $25 million deal. He’s not the long-term solution the Raiders hope to find but he makes the team’s immediate need at the position less pressing.

First-year general manager Tom Telesco saw a new roster hole open up as well when right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor left to join the Giants.

With the free agency dust settled, here is a look at some of the latest draft predictions and what is being said about the Raiders’ selection:

Joel Klatt, Fox Sports

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

“With five quarterbacks already off the board, I’m not sure if the Raiders should reach for the sixth one here. But they don’t really seem to have a direction at the moment. So, let’s just give them an offensive lineman. Do any of us know what the Raiders are doing? What’s their identity? Who knows?”

Derek Tate, Pro Football Network

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

“The early run on quarterbacks forces the Las Vegas Raiders to pivot at 13th overall. This development turns out pretty well, with the organization landing right tackle Taliese Fuaga out of Oregon State, who plays with the type of nastiness that could instantly make an impact for the running game in 2024.”

Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

“An alpha along the front five, Taliese Fuaga has outstanding hands and a road-grading mentality that fits what (coach) Antonio Pierce desires in his athletes.”

RJ analysis: Fuaga is becoming a popular pick for the Raiders, who still have promising prospect Thayer Munford on the roster. Fuaga’s effort is an attractive attribute. He often overcomes mistakes by not quitting on blocks. He could also play guard if needed.

Connor Rogers, NBC Sports

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

“The right side of the Raiders’ offensive line could use a big, run-blocking presence from the draft. Latham’s grip strength and head-to-toe power fit the identity of what head coach Antonio Pierce wants this team to be.”

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

“In my last mock draft, I had the Raiders taking the best interior penetrator in the class in Byron Murphy II (Texas). Well, that no longer makes sense after they gave free agent Christian Wilkins a massive deal, plugging a hole in the middle of their defense. I’m not ruling out edge rusher or quarterback as a possibility with this pick — they did add Gardner Minshew in free agency to at the very least be a bridge passer — but I keep staring at their depth chart and wondering who’s going to play right tackle. Let’s fill that void with Latham, the best right tackle in this class. Latham started 27 games at the position in college, surrendering just two sacks and 16 total pressures. He can also dominate in the run game with his 6-foot-6, 342-pound body. Las Vegas is remaking its run game without back Josh Jacobs, who signed with Green Bay, and Latham could be an integral part of its rebuild. The Raiders ranked 28th in yards per rush attempt (3.7) last season.”

RJ analysis: Tackle continues to be a popular choice for the Raiders. Latham probably has a higher ceiling than Fuaga.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Media

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

“The Raiders signed Gardner Minshew to compete against Aidan O’Connell. However, I don’t think those two quarterbacks have the ceiling that Penix does in the NFL. There’s an assumption that Penix is more of a second-rounder, but I believe his skill set is a unique fit for the Raiders’ style of play.”

RJ analysis: Four quarterbacks were gone in the top four picks in this scenario. The selection of Penix is fine, but the key question with him is what teams think of his medical report.

Trevor Sikkema, PFF

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

“The Raiders should be aggressive in trading up for a quarterback, but with no deal done here, they attack a major area of need by selecting a potential CB1 in Arnold.”

Will Brinson, CBS Sports

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

“Hearing Arnold talk, he sure does sound like the type of guy Antonio Pierce would love to have on his defense.”

RJ analysis: Brinson must love the pairing of Arnold and Pierce. CBS lists Arnold as the No. 5 cornerback and No. 33 prospect overall, yet still made him made him the first defensive back off the board at No. 13. It’s not certain Arnold will be a star, but it is a safe bet Raiders fans will love him.

