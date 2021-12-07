Henderson Silver Knights arena now 85 percent complete

The $84 million Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is on track to receive its temporary certificate of occupancy Feb. 1.

Workers on the Royal Landing premium level at the Dollar Loan Center during a tour of the new Silver Knights home in Henderson Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

It’s almost game time in Henderson as the $84 million Dollar Loan Center arena is 85 percent complete.

The 200,000-square-foot, 6,000-fan-capacity arena, being built off Green Valley and Paseo Verde parkways, is on track to receive its temporary certificate of occupancy Feb. 1. The city of Henderson and Golden Knights each are contributing $42 million to construct the arena.

The first planned event at the arena is the Big West Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournament March 8-12, with the first Silver Knights game there planned for April 2.

Crews recently laid the ice on which the Henderson Silver Knights will play, with their team logo prominently displayed at the center. The Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League also will play in the arena. Additionally, the facility will house the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame.

Design elements included in Dollar Loan Center feature aspects from T-Mobile Arena, where the Golden Knights play. They include a center club space overlooking center ice, similar to the Jack Daniels and Bud Light lounges and two triangular overhangs that were patterned off Hyde Lounge spaces at T-Mobile.

“Because this building is a little bit smaller, we brought those (overhangs) closer to the ice, so we’re hoping it’s going to be a great view,” said Gabe Mirabelli, the Golden Knights’ director of enterprise operations. “It’s standing room only. You could bring some family and friends out and all have a great time. There’s a bar located in each of those triangles, so it’s a great place for a group for a company outing.”

‘Trick’ up their sleeve

A center-hung scoreboard is among the elements that need to be completed inside, and although it is smaller than the T-Mobile Arena version, Mirabelli hinted they have something special in store for attendees.

“It’s definitely smaller, but we have a trick up our sleeve for this one,” he said without providing further detail. “You’ll just have to wait and see.”

Crews also need to install an LED ribbon board that will circle the entire arena above the main seating level.

Outside the arena to the west is where the main entrance is located. It includes a large two-level plaza that will lead from street level to the building.

Mirabelli is excited about what the plaza area will bring to the community, as it will be the center hub of pregame activities, as well as other community gatherings.

“We’ve got this beautiful plaza space. It’s two levels. We’ve got a step-down level with a stage at the far end,” Mirabelli said. “We can bring food trucks out there on a game night, but more importantly community events. Outdoors concerts we’ll be able to support as well as a farmers market and wine festivals and stuff like that. We want this building to be a place the community really gravitates toward. Even if we’re not hosting something inside, we’re doing something outside for the community.”

Overlooking that plaza is a yet-to-be-named restaurant located just to the north of the main entrance, with outdoor seating and a large LED screen above it. The restaurant will be open full time, even on non-event days.

“So, even if it’s March or college football season, and there’s nothing going on in the building and you want to come here and grab a drink and watch a game, that’s something we’re looking to do as well,” Mirabelli said.

‘So much excitement’

City of Henderson facilities manager Troy Westover has lived in Henderson for over 30 years and can’t believe an arena such as Dollar Loan Center is months away from hosting events.

“To imagine something like this when I moved here is beyond belief,” Westover said. “There’s so much excitement and enthusiasm in the city based on our partnership with the Knights and all that’s brought to the downtown area and now to this space, it’s just unimaginable. “

When first announced, area residents opposed the building, largely due to the traffic that events at the arena are expected to draw. There are 1,300 parking spaces on-site at the arena, with possible plans to increase that in the future with additional parking nearby, Mirabelli said.

Looking to get out ahead of potential transportation issues, the city is almost finished with a $3.4 million road improvement project that began in September on Green Valley and Paseo Verde parkways.

The project is set to be completed in February and includes increasing traffic lanes and turn pockets on portions of both streets in addition to adding new traffic signals that include adaptive traffic signal technology, Westover said. The adaptive signals allow for light cycles to adjust automatically as traffic flow warrants.

“Hopefully it not only improves traffic for an event but for the people who live here. It should improve it all the time,” Westover said. “They’ll get the benefit of that whether there’s an event here or not. It will improve dramatically.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.