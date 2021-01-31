Silver Knights game canceled after 2 periods for COVID protocols

The Silver Knights’ exhibition game against San Jose on Saturday night at Orleans Arena was canceled after two periods in accordance with the AHL’s COVID protocols.

The Henderson Silver Knights practice at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Silver Knights’ exhibition game Saturday night against San Jose was canceled after two periods in accordance with the American Hockey League’s COVID protocols.

Following COVID Protocols today's game has been suspended. Further information will be provided when available.#HomeMeansHenderson — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) January 31, 2021

The Silver Knights led 1-0 at Orleans Arena, and both teams were on the ice for the start of the third period when they were removed.

According to a statement from the organization, the cancellation was not because of a positive COVID test result from a Silver Knights player or staff.

Saturday night’s exhibition game between HSK and San Jose Barracuda was cancelled in between the second and third period due to COVID-19 protocols. Please note, this cancellation was not due to a positive COVID test result from HSK players or staff.https://t.co/5ozvFDwa2f pic.twitter.com/DVG70k4Yym — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) January 31, 2021

The stoppage comes two days after the Golden Knights had their game against the St. Louis Blues postponed while the league takes more time to analyze COVID test results.

The Knights’ series against the San Jose Sharks that was scheduled for Monday and Wednesday also was postponed by the league.

At least one member of the Golden Knights’ coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19, according to general manager Kelly McCrimmon, and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has appeared on the league’s list of COVID protocol-related absences since Thursday.

The league said a total of four players and coaches from the Golden Knights are unavailable while isolating based on the NHL’s COVID protocols.

Silver Knights coach Manny Viveiros and assistants Jamie Heward and Joel Ward were on the bench for the Golden Knights during their 5-4 shootout loss Tuesday and are avoiding contact with the AHL club while they observe NHL COVID protocols.

Deryk Engelland coached the Silver Knights on Saturday for the second straight game. Viveiros and his staff were in a suite near the top of Orleans Arena, and a witness said they hastily packed their belongings when it was announced the game was suspended.

