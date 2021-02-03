Silver Knights staff returns after stint with Golden Knights

Silver Knights coach Manny Viveiros and his staff were back on the Lifeguard Arena ice Tuesday after spending the previous week helping the Golden Knights.

The Henderson Silver Knights huddle during a team practice at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Henderson Silver Knights forward Dylan Sikura (15) skates after the puck as forward Jake Leschyshyn (39) pursues during practice on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Silver Knights didn’t have any new absences in their first practice since their preseason game Jan. 30 was canceled.

In fact, the team added people. Coach Manny Viveiros and his staff were back on the Lifeguard Arena ice Tuesday after spending the previous week helping the Golden Knights.

The full practice was welcome news for the Silver Knights after their second preseason game was stopped after the second period because of a positive COVID-19 test for a San Jose Barracuda player. Every player in the lineup that night practiced Tuesday.

Now the focus shifts to preparing for the opener against the Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. Saturday at Orleans Arena.

“We’re all ready,” defenseman Zack Hayes said. “We’re all hungry to get at it and prove we’re a good team.”

The Silver Knights’ past week, just like their parent club’s, has been a whirlwind. Viveiros and assistants Jamie Heward and Joel Ward were asked to assist on the Golden Knights’ bench Jan. 26 after the NHL coaches self-isolated after one had a positive COVID-19 test.

Viveiros and his staff weren’t allowed to have contact with their players afterward because they were subject to the NHL’s COVID-19 rules. Veteran forward Patrick Brown ran practice Jan. 27 and recently retired Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland took over the next day.

Engelland also coached the Silver Knights in their two preseason games. They won 7-3 Friday and were leading 1-0 Saturday when the game was canceled.

“I told him he’s going after Scotty Bowman’s record,” Viveiros said jokingly, referring to the NHL’s all-time leader in wins. “Any time (Engelland) wants to be around our team, if he has the time, he’s more than welcome.”

Viveiros and his staff weren’t on the bench for either game but watched from above. They could only look on from a distance Jan. 30 as both teams returned to the ice for the third period just to head back to their locker rooms shortly thereafter.

Defenseman Jake McLaughlin admitted it was a surreal scene.

“It was definitely something that obviously I’ve never experienced before,” he said.

The Silver Knights didn’t practice Sunday or Monday to ensure no positive tests appeared after the game. They were back Tuesday, ready to get their inaugural 40-game season started.

“It is what it is,” Viveiros said of the adjustments. “We had to deal with it, and I thought the players did a remarkable job and were prepared, and I thought we played pretty good.”

