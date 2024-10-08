Allegiant Stadium to host Gold Cup soccer matches

Two international soccer matches will be played at the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium next summer, according to an agreement approved by the LVCVA on Tuesday.

Mexico forward Santiago Giménez (11) dribbles for the net against Jamaica defender Dexter Lembikisa (2) during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal soccer match at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

International soccer will once again kick off at Allegiant Stadium next summer.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority approved an event production agreement during its Tuesday board meeting, including matches in the CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament in June 2025.

Production costs for those mataches should not exceed $350,000, according to the agreement.

The Gold Cup involves teams from 16 nations, which qualify for the event through the organization’s nations league and preliminary rounds.

CONCACAF, the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football, is one of six continental confederations in FIFA. It crowns a champion every two years.

Per the agreement, Las Vegas will host two Gold Cup matches featuring four international teams. The matches are expected to attract more than 29,000 out-of-town visitors and generate 33,000 incremental room nights, according to LVCVA staff.

This marks the third major CONCACAF event at Allegiant Stadium. The 2021 Gold Cup Final between the United States and Mexico was the fastest sellout in the tournament’s history. Lisa Motley, vice president of sports and special events, told the board the game sold out in 90 minutes and was the first soccer game held at the 65,000-seat stadium.

“By hosting a group stage, we’ll know the teams in advance and be able to capitalize on marketing to the out of town crowd,” Motley told the board before the unanimous vote. “The benefits of hosting the matches not only drive incremental visitations during the summer months, but also attract a global media presence of the international audience.”

Additional event details were not immediately available. The tournament will be played between June 14 and July 6, according to the tournament announcement on Sept. 25.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.