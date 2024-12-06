Graney: MW commissioner lobbies for CFP bye for conference champion

Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez believes the winner of the UNLV-Boise State conference title game deserves a bye into the College Football Playoff.

UNLV head coach Barry Odom emphasizes his point to a referee against the Boise State Broncos during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

BOISE, Idaho — Gloria Nevarez is sure the winner of the Mountain West championship game between Boise State and UNLV will earn a College Football Playoff berth.

That’s not all.

The conference commissioner also thinks the winning team should receive a first-round bye in the 12-team field.

She’s going to the wall. That’s her job.

Whether it happens or not is an entirely different story.

The Broncos and Rebels meet for that league title Friday on the blue turf at Albertsons Stadium. It’s where Boise State has won 11 straight games. It’s where UNLV will arrive with an eight-game road winning streak.

Nevarez spoke Thursday about the matchup and what exists for the winner in the expanded CFP.

“We will have a team in the playoffs,” she said. “And no matter which one, it deserves a bye.”

Stumping for votes

She cited all sorts of records and numbers to back up her claim that the league champion should be among the top four seeds when the bracket is released Sunday.

It’s the place No. 10 Boise State has existed the past few weeks, causing most to believe that should the Broncos beat No. 20 UNLV, they won’t be moved off a bye.

But the Rebels, who have yet to come close to cracking the bracket, are a far more plausible fit as the No. 12 seed matched on the road against the No. 5 should they win. That makes the most sense for where UNLV should be slotted.

It’s nothing new in the world of college athletics, commissioners stumping for their conference teams. Hello, NCAA Tournament.

But things are being ramped up as the final CFP bracket looms closer. Opinions are growing stronger.

This was Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark: “In no way should a Group of Five champion be ranked above our champion. I’m going to say that again: In no way should a Group of Five champion be ranked above our champion.”

Nevarez would counter that her league won 11 nonconference games against Power Four programs (second only to the SEC) and that the Big 12 won five. She would counter with Boise State’s lone loss being by three points to No. 1 Oregon. She would counter with some solid points.

None of it seemed to filter into the minds of players and coaches Thursday. It was all about football.

All are aware of what’s on the line. There are no secrets. It’s a massive opportunity for both teams.

They played Oct. 25 at Allegiant Stadium, and the Broncos prevailed 29-24. It’s difficult to believe all sorts of adjustments will be made on either side. They know each other too well.

“We knew going into that first meeting that it was going to be a heavyweight fight, and it was,” Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said. “(Friday) will be no different. In all three phases, they had a great plan on how to attack us.

“There’s a lot of hype in the game, a lot on the line for both teams. I don’t want our guys doing anything but cutting it loose, playing fast, playing physical.”

Stepping into arena

It was the same for UNLV, peppered with questions about how it might again slow Heisman Trophy hopeful running back Ashton Jeanty, about playing in temperatures in the low 30s, about countering what will be a sea of blue in a sold-out stadium.

About the last time it squared off against Boise State.

“Any time as a competitor you step into the arena and come up short with things you’ve really invested in as player … I hated it for them,” UNLV coach Barry Odom said. “Distraught is a powerful word, but that’s pretty accurate.

“Our team remained stoic in its nature and approach and used that (loss) as motivation. Now, you look at the opportunity with two of the best teams in college football squaring off — we’re thrilled to be part of it.”

He’ll be even more thrilled if they win and about the CFP berth that most likely comes with it.

It wouldn’t include a bye for the Rebels, but don’t tell that to Nevarez.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.