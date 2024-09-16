Graney: Raiders’ ‘dude’ saves day with impressive comeback effort

The Raiders’ quarterback play was a question mark entering the season. Gardner Minshew’s play Sunday against the Ravens should quiet those concerns a bit.

BALTIMORE — Get this: The Raiders ended a streak of 49 straight losses when trailing by 10 points or more in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

Get this also: It doesn’t happen without Gardner Minshew.

People doubted whether the Raiders’ quarterback play would be good enough this season. It definitely was in the second half of the team’s 26-23 win against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Minshew carried the Raiders when they needed him the most. When they needed to rally as a massive underdog on the road.

An ugly beginning

He didn’t start out like a ball of fire. Minshew — and those paid to protect him — struggled mightily over the opening 30 minutes. The team’s first three possessions resulted in punts. The fifth ended with a poor pass from Minshew that was intercepted.

The Raiders trailed 9-6 at halftime due to their offensive issues. Their offensive line was poor. They had no running game. They also had no downfield passing attack, as just two of Minshew’s completions in the first two quarters went for more than 10 yards.

The game was only close because of the Raiders’ defense.

“I didn’t play well enough in the first half,” Minshew said. “But the protection was really good in the second. That’s what the offense can be. That’s the challenge — to be consistent. I look forward to building on that. Everybody feels it and believes. It’s about us executing, man.”

Executing gets easier when you have one of the NFL’s best wide receivers in Davante Adams. It also helps to have a rookie tight end in Brock Bowers that looks as good as advertised after being selected with the 13th overall pick in April’s draft.

Think about it. The Raiders rushed for a total of 27 yards. They need to get so much better in that area. They can’t run a lick two games in.

So, it was up to Minshew, Adams and Bowers. They played some serious pitch-and-catch in the most critical moments of Sunday’s game.

A completion of 27 yards to Bowers set up running back Alexander Mattison’s 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that cut the Raiders’ deficit to 16-13.

Adams had receptions of 26 and 30 yards on consecutive plays the team’s next possession to set up a 25-yard field goal that reduced Baltimore’s lead to 23-16.

Bowers and Adams came through again the Raiders’ following drive to tie the game.

Bowers had two catches for 19 yards on the possession. Adams had a 29-yard reception, then drew a pass interference call to move to the ball to the 1-yard line. Minshew hit Adams again the next play to tie things up at 23.

Adams finished with nine catches for 110 yards and the touchdown. Bowers had nine catches on nine targets for 98 yards. Minshew completed 30 of his 38 attempts for 276 yards, along with a touchdown and an interception.

Quite the trio.

“(Minshew) did a hell of a job,” Adams said. “He didn’t get off to a fast start by any means, but he was able to rally and put that stuff behind him and get out there and make some plays.”

This is what you often get from Minshew. Some really poor play, followed by some excellent play. Some forgettable throws and then some that help win games. Some bad and some good in a short amount of time.

But he saved the day with absolutely no run game to support him. He had to throw it. Had to find a way.

The dude

“He didn’t give up,” defensive end Maxx Crosby said. “He has shown he can win at all levels. That’s what he did. Got back to who he is and reset his confidence. Went out there and helped us win that game. We don’t win without him. A ton of credit to his resiliency.

“We believe in him. He’s a hell of a player, a hell of a dude.”

Get this: The dude balled out.

Pretty impressive, man.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on "The Press Box," ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.