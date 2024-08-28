Graney: Time will tell if new GM’s first Raiders roster is a success

Tom Telesco unveiled his first 53-man roster as the Raiders general manager Tuesday. Time will tell if he did a good job putting it together.

Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco speaks about the upcoming NFL draft during a press conference at Raiders headquarters in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) warms up during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) looks to teammates during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (70) and offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) join teammates in warmups during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (70), center, and offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71), right, join teammates in warmups during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) runs the ball during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tom Telesco will have a better idea of what his first Raiders team is about three or four weeks into the NFL season.

The general manager knows no year is the same as the previous. Each comes with its own ups and downs, strengths and weaknesses, predictable outcomes and surprises.

The 2024 Raiders will be no different.

The team unveiled its initial 53-man roster Tuesday, Telesco’s first since being hired in January. He built it throughout the offseason with coach Antonio Pierce’s vision in mind.

Telesco said that should always be the goal. Discover how your coach wants to play and do your best to find the right pieces to the puzzle.

Time will tell if he succeeded or not. Records don’t lie.

“This year’s Raiders team is completely different than last year’s,” Telesco said. “That’s just the nature of this league. A lot of new players — whether younger or veterans — have come together as one. We started that in training camp. I thought we had some great work being away in training camp in Costa Mesa, (California). Now, we’re back in Las Vegas and have to continue with that we have.

“We have a mix of some veterans, a mix of some younger veterans, a mix of some young players. So we’re going to try and mix it all up together to see how it works out.”

Share of rookies

Tuesday’s roster shouldn’t be considered final. Things happen. Telesco was already scouring other teams’ cuts Tuesday to learn which players might be available. The Raiders can still fill some needs and add depth.

But Tuesday was a first look at how the team intends to attack a season in which its win total around town remains at 6½. This is the group that for the most part will open things up at the Chargers on Sept. 8.

It’s a roster with its share of rookies. There are nine on the initial 53.

Telesco wants each to latch onto veterans as mentors. To do a lot of listening and watching. It’s a totally different reality now. He wants them each to take advantage of the resources available.

Many will make their way on special teams, which was clearly a priority when looking at the 53. The new NFL kickoff rules seemingly made it an even larger emphasis than usual.

“When you get towards the back end between the 45-53 spots, it has to be a pretty big special-teams role there for those players,” Telesco said. “You always take that into account as you put this together.”

The Raiders will carry two quarterbacks — Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell — while likely signing a third to their practice squad. It makes sense, especially when considering those needs on special teams.

The team’s path to 53 players didn’t have many surprises. This is how things should have gone if the Raiders are following Pierce’s vision. It’s his team and his style of play.

It was Telesco’s job to find players that fit. We’ll see.

Expect some changes

“The nature of this business is that it’s a day-to-day league for all of us,” Telesco said. “You never know how long it’s going to last. You can’t really sit back and put your feet up and celebrate. It’s professional football. Everybody is looking to take somebody’s job at some point.

“Now, everybody’s goal is the opening game. It’s no longer about training camp and preseason games. It’s about getting ready for the Chargers. You can’t celebrate too long.”

Telesco’s first 53-man roster as Raiders general manager is set. Expect changes along the way. Every year is different.

Whether he succeeded or not will be proven over time. It always is.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.