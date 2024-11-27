Graney: UNLV shows mental fortitude as it chases Cannon, MW crown

UNLV’s football team has shown a lot of skill this season. The Rebels have proven to be just as competent above the shoulder pads in amassing their 9-2 record.

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) celebrates with offensive lineman Mason Vicari, right, after a rushing touchdown by running back Kylin James during the second half of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

UNLV tight end Kaleo Ballungay reacts after scoring a touchdown against San Jose State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

UNLV defensive back Rashod Tanner, center, celebrates after the team's victory over San Jose State in an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

They call it distraction control. They have been talking about it since UNLV hired Barry Odom as its football coach almost two years ago.

Here’s the gist of it from Odom: There are a number of layers. But if you prepare the right way, your habits will take complete control. The more you talk about things that don’t go perfect — be it a plane delay or a bus with a flat tire or shoddy hotel food — it affects your preparation and performance.

The Rebels have put aside any such worries this season and are on the verge of returning to the Mountain West championship game. It’s pretty easy: A win against UNR on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium will place UNLV at Boise State for the final Dec. 6.

A win there could mean a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Yeah. Things are getting real.

Mental toughness

“Coach talks about that we could play in the parking lot,” linebacker Jackson Woodard said. “I think this team has bought into that. It doesn’t matter where we play, we’re going to go out and fight. No matter where we are, the leadership shows up.”

We know about UNLV’s skill. Its overall talent. But don’t discount mental toughness when evaluating why this team is 9-2 and ranked No. 21 in the country.

Think of the weather elements the Rebels have faced their last two road games, victories at Hawaii and San Jose State. UNLV played through rain on both occasions, including an outright drenching against the Spartans.

The second half in San Jose might have been some of the best ball the Rebels have played this season given the wet stuff. They didn’t blink. All of that starts above the shoulder pads.

UNLV is 6-0 away from home this season. That says a lot about how it faces and overcomes adversity.

“No matter the environment or conditions, we want to control what we can control,” Odom said. “This team has a maturity level. It has been able to take those lessons and apply them and lead other guys in a strong way.

“We have shown some toughness and resolve in a number of things. We know every day isn’t going to be sunny and 75. There’s going to be some ups and downs. Can you stay the course? Can you stay in the fight? Our guys have shown a great ability to do that this year.”

Odom said the Rebels are set to honor 30 seniors Saturday night, many of whom are responsible for creating the type of environment of which he speaks.

And it might take some persistence to win the rivalry game.

UNR (3-9, 0-6 Mountain West) isn’t very good. But there is a Fremont Cannon to play for and weird things can occur when blue meets red, north meets south.

That’s where, more than anything, UNLV’s mental toughness comes into play. By not overlooking the Wolf Pack. By taking care of business against an inferior foe. By not thinking about one speck of Boise State’s blue and orange and what such a game might mean in the big picture of another successful season.

“It only matters (Saturday) about how well we’ve prepared,” Odom said. “Are we ready to go execute? Do we understand the game plan? Can we go play fast? Can we play free? Can we get in that state of being able to play with great reaction? Those things are so important to us.”

So is matching mental toughness with all the physical gifts.

For this, the Rebels have passed with flying colors thus far.

Getting real

A win against UNR means a second date with Boise State this season.

With everything on the line.

Yeah. Things are getting real.

First, the rival comes to town.

“It means a lot to this program and the city,” wide receiver Jacob De Jesus said. “We’re going to protect (the cannon) with our lives. We just have to protect it.”

At least there won’t be any rain inside Allegiant Stadium.

