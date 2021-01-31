After 6-game homestand, UNLV travels to UNR for 2 games

Injuries have been an issue recently for UNLV, most notably to leading scorer Bryce Hamilton, who is dealing with a hurt ankle that has affected his explosiveness.

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives to the basket against Utah State Aggies guard Sean Bairstow (2) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) and Utah State Aggies guard Sean Bairstow (2) battle for a rebound during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Utah State Aggies guard Marco Anthony (44) blocks a shot from UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

After some much-needed time at home to get back to a normal routine, UNLV will head north for two games against intrastate rival UNR.

The Rebels (6-7, 3-3 Mountain West) and Wolf Pack (10-7, 5-5) will tip off at 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lawlor Events Center in Reno.

UNLV went 5-1 on a homestand that ended Wednesday, including a Mountain West series sweep of New Mexico and a split with Utah State.

“We were able to have a consistent practice routine, which helped us get better,” UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We got better defensively, even though that didn’t show as much Wednesday, but we did a good job the five other games there.”

Injuries have been an issue recently for the Rebels. They’re still looking for a consistent lead ballhandler with point guard Marvin Coleman out for the season.

Bryce Hamilton has taken on that responsibility at times, but he’s hampered by an ankle injury he suffered in the second game against New Mexico. He played against Utah State but didn’t have his usual explosiveness, scoring 14 and two points. He was averaging a team-high 20.3 points entering the series.

Otzelberger said Hamilton is questionable for the UNR games. Nick Blake and David Jenkins, who scored 33 points in Wednesday’s 83-74 loss to Utah State, also have spent time at point guard.

“To get some consistency (at point guard) would be great,” Otzelberger said. “If you play your whole life as a combo guard or a wing, it’s hard to change that mindset. You have to dribble the ball up court, get everybody organized and facilitate the offense. It’s not a natural thing, so we’ll get it done by committee.”

Sophomore Moses Wood has made his way into the starting lineup in the past two games and responded. He scored 10 and 11 against Utah State, and his block of a last-second shot secured the Rebels’ 59-56 win Monday.

The 6-foot-8-inch forward gives the Rebels scoring, but Otzelberger said they need him to be a solid defender who can provide help with rim protection to center Mbacke Diong.

Guards Grant Sherfield and Desmond Cambridge lead UNR (10-7, 5-5). Sherfield averages a team-high 18.5 points, 93 assists and 27 steals. Cambridge averages 15.2 points.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.