‘Back on track’: UNLV responds to loss, grabs 1st win — PHOTOS

UNLV picked up its first win of the season and retired the jersey of a member of the 1990 national championship team Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) dribbles the ball as Stetson guard Tristan Gross (1) guards him during a game at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) dribbles the ball past Stetson guard Jalen Blackmon (5) during a game at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anderson Hunt poses with his jersey during a jersey retirement ceremony during a game between UNLV and Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anderson Hunt watches as a banner with his UNLV jersey number is revealed in the stands during a jersey retirement ceremony at a game between UNLV and Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anderson Hunt looks at his UNLV jersey during a jersey retirement ceremony at a game between UNLV and Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anderson Hunt looks at his UNLV jersey during a jersey retirement ceremony at a game between UNLV and Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anderson Hunt’s jersey number is retired into the stands during a ceremony at halftime during a game between UNLV and Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) and Stetson guard Alec Oglesby (0) fight for the ball during a game at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV players get excited during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) goes for a layup during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) goes for a layup during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) reacts after making a layup during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) tries to stay in bounds as he looks to pass the ball to a teammate during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Jalen Hill (1) looks to pass the ball to a teammate as Stetson guard Alec Oglesby (0) jumps above him during a game at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) signals to a teammate as he dribbles the ball down the court during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Jalen Hill (1) and Stetson guard Alec Oglesby (0) go in for the ball during a game at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) runs for the ball during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger reacts to a referee during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Jalen Hill (1) grabs the ball for a rebound during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Kalib Boone (10) dribbles the ball during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) looks up during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) tosses the ball during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Justin Webster (2) looks to pass the ball to a teammate during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Kalib Boone (10) reacts to making a basket during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) looks to make a basket during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Justin Webster (2) reaches for a basket as Stetson guard Tristan Gross (1) jumps up to block it during a game at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) reacts to a Stetson player fouling him during a game at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Justin Webster (2) dribbles the ball as Stetson guard Giancarlo Valdez (3) guards him during a game at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV basketball players take to the court before a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Jackie Johnson III (24) jumps for a basket during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) dribbles the ball as Stetson guard Tristan Gross (1) guards him during a game at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) looks to make a basket during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Luis Rodriguez and the Rebels had something to prove.

The UNLV men’s basketball team was embarrassed in its season-opening loss against Southern on Wednesday. The Rebels struggled to defend and looked stagnant on offense.

They still have a long way to go before they can convince Las Vegas that their stated preseason expectations of contending for a Mountain West title and a return to the NCAA Tournament were justified, but the Rebels took a step in the right direction Saturday.

“Just getting back on track,” Rodriguez, a fifth-year wing, said.

UNLV cruised to a 71-55 victory against Stetson at the Thomas & Mack Center. Fifth-year forward Jalen Hill scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while Rodriguez led the Rebels with 15 points. Junior guard Jackie Johnson III added 10 points on 50 percent shooting off the bench.

The Rebels (1-1) have a few days off before playing at Pepperdine on Friday.

“Obviously a much better night,” coach Kevin Kruger said. “Much better intent from the start. We weren’t passive at all, very assertive and aggressive.”

UNLV’s performance was a marked improvement from the season opener, especially defensively. Kruger praised his team’s defensive commitment, as Stetson (1-1) was held to 31.8 percent shooting from the field. UNLV turned missed shots into transition opportunities, scoring 10 fast-break points.

Additionally, the Hatters went 7 of 31 from 3. Southern made six 3s in the first half Wednesday and finished the game 11 of 18 from beyond the arc, but UNLV rotated much better against Stetson and closed out on shooters.

The Rebels’ defense was further aided by fifth-year forward Kalib Boone’s return.

Boone served a one-game suspension during Wednesday’s opener after his arrest for a misdemeanor DUI on Oct. 1. The Oklahoma State transfer had nine points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in his UNLV debut.

“He changed the whole game,” Rodriguez said. “Defensively, offensively, he’s a willing passer in the post, just experienced. You can tell we needed that Wednesday. He adds lots to what we’re trying to do.”

UNLV also got a positive response from freshman guard Dedan Thomas Jr. The freshman from Liberty High dished nine assists against zero turnovers after giving the ball away five times in his debut Wednesday, and scored four points.

“I’ve got great pieces around me, so they make it easy for me,” Thomas said.

Hunt’s jersey ceremony

UNLV honored Anderson Hunt, a standout on the 1990 national championship team, by retiring his jersey during a ceremony at halftime, raising a banner with his No. 12 into the rafters.

Hunt is the fourth member of UNLV’s title-winning squad recognized with a banner, joining Larry Johnson, Stacey Augmon and Greg Anthony.

Kruger, who said he used to imitate Hunt as a child growing up in Florida, said it was an honor long in the making.

“Just happy for him,” Kruger said.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.