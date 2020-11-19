Fans can buy cutouts for UNLV basketball games

Fans won’t be allowed at the Thomas & Mack Center to start the basketball season, but they can still make their presence felt by purchasing a cutout.

UNLV fans try to distract a Boise State Broncos player during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV fans try to distract UNR's Jalen Harris (2) as he attempts a free throw during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The UNLV men’s and women’s basketball teams will open their seasons without fans, but they still can make their presence felt at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The programs announced a drive Thursday to fill each lower bowl seat with a fan cutout. The cutouts start at $59 and range up to $79 for a signed cutout and picture with men’s coach T.J. Otzelberger. Discounts are available for fans who purchase two or more.

The proceeds will support UNLV athletic scholarships through the Momentum Fund.

“Basketball is here and, truly, this is the best time of the year for Rebels across our community,” senior associate athletic director John Gladchuk said in a statement. “Of course, this is not your typical year, but we are launching this campaign to make sure our great fans have an opportunity to positively impact the trajectory of our season.”

The cutouts can be purchased at the Rebel Athletic Fund website or Shop.Fancutouts.com. They will be ready Wednesday when both programs open their seasons at the Thomas & Mack.

The Lady Rebels meet Northern Arizona at 1:30 p.m., and the men play Montana State at a time to be determined.

“This is an awesome opportunity for impact,” Otzelberger said. “We need all Rebels, everywhere, to embrace this campaign and help provide a championship edge this season.”

The cutouts will be present for every women’s game at the Thomas & Mack. That includes four games in addition to the opener: Dec. 20 against Pacific, Dec. 21 against Loyola Marymount and Feb. 19 and 21 against San Jose State.

“This drive is the most direct and strategic way to advance our mission right now,” first-year coach Lindy La Rocque said. “We are all-in on this opportunity as a chance to show, despite the circumstances, that we are staying our championship course.”

