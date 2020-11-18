Lindy La Rocque debuts as Lady Rebels coach Nov. 25

Former Durango High standout Lindy La Rocque will coach her first UNLV women’s basketball game against Northern Arizona at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Lindy La Rocque, new head coach for UNLV women's basketball team, poses for a portrait at her family's home in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Bailey Thomas (14, left) knocks away a rebound past San JosŽ State Spartans guard Megan Anderson (30) with teammate UNLV Lady Rebels guard Rodjanae Wade (24) nearby during the first half of their Mountain West women's quarterfinals game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The program announced its 25-game 2020-21 schedule Tuesday, featuring five games against nonconference opponents and 20 against Mountain West foes. The league switched its format this season to reduce travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each team will play 10 two-game series (five at home, five on the road) with a one-day break between games.

“We are so excited to officially release our game schedule for the season,” La Rocque said in a statement. “We know there will be many challenges ahead as the health and safety of our team will remain our top priority, but we are thankful for the opportunity and eager to get on the court to compete this season.”

The Lady Rebels will play three nonconference games before opening conference play against Wyoming on Dec. 12 at Cox Pavilion. The team will then host the “Duel in the Desert” tournament with Louisiana State, Pacific and Loyola Marymount from Dec. 19 to 21 at the Thomas & Mack.

From there, UNLV finishes Mountain West play. The Lady Rebels will host Wyoming, Colorado State, UNR, Boise State and San Jose State and travel to San Diego State, New Mexico, Utah State, Air Force and Fresno State.

Four home series will be at Cox Pavilion, but the Lady Rebels will play San Jose State at the Thomas & Mack. No fans will be in attendance for at least the beginning of the season. The Mountain West tournament, from March 7 to 10, will be played at the Thomas & Mack.

All UNLV games will have an audio broadcast. Some will be carried locally on yet-to-be-announced stations, and the rest will be available online through StretchInternet.

The Lady Rebels finished 13-17 overall and 9-9 in the Mountain West last season. They graduated three senior starters, but return the conference defensive player of the year in senior guard Bailey Thomas.

La Rocque signed five players during the early signing period last week, including two ranked among the top 70 nationally.

It’s the first time the program has signed two top-100 recruits.

