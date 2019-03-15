Marvin Menzies fired as UNLV basketball coach — VIDEO

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during the second half of a quarterfinal game against San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Marvin Menzies, who inherited a chaotic situation three years ago at UNLV but never appeared to energize the program and fan base, was fired as the Rebels’ basketball coach on Friday.

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois confirmed Friday afternoon to the Review-Journal that Menzies had been fired and that a news release was forthcoming.

Menzies, 57, went 48-48 with UNLV. He’s owed an $800,000 buyout, according to his contract, after making $700,000 in each of his first three seasons.

Reed-Francois will conduct her first major coaching search since being hired almost two years ago. Coaches who could be on her short list include former NBA and Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg, ex-NBA coach and Hall of Fame player Jason Kidd, and former UCLA and New Mexico coach Steve Alford.

One coach who won’t be considered is Rick Pitino, who won national championships at Louisville and Kentucky. He was fired by the Cardinals in October 2017 after the program was implicated in a federal corruption investigation. Pitino’s name has surfaced in the past with UNLV openings.

Menzies was hired by UNLV in April 2016, the first full-time African-American head coach in program history. The school turned to him after a coaching search in which Cincinnati’s Mick Cronin turned down the job and Chris Beard accepted it but left for Texas Tech less than a month later.

Three scholarship players were left when Menzies took over, and the Rebels went 11-21 in his first season with the makeshift roster.

But Menzies then put together the Mountain West’s top recruiting class, highlighted by the signing of McDonald’s All-American Brandon McCoy. UNLV went 20-11 in Menzies’ second season.

The Rebels finished 17-14 this season, but in some ways showed progress. They tied San Diego State for fourth in the Mountain West with an 11-7 record, their highest finish since tying for third in 2013-14.

But fans never bought into the program, and crowds often dwindled to about 3,000 in the 18,000-seat Thomas & Mack Center. The lack of fan support overshadowed the occasional high moments, such as last season’s upset victory at UNR.

The success of rival UNR also cast a large shadow, especially given the turnaround orchestrated by coach Eric Musselman, who quickly established the Wolf Pack as a nationally ranked team.

Musselman’s approach included relying mostly on transfers. Menzies said he preferred to build UNLV through high school players and establish a long-lasting foundation.

UNLV hired Menzies after he went 198-111 in nine seasons at New Mexico State, where he led the Aggies to five consecutive Western Athletic Conference regular-season or tournament championships. They made five NCAA Tournament appearances under him.

