NCAA approves Donnie Tillman’s waiver to play for UNLV

UNLV junior forward Donnie Tillman, who transferred from Utah, had his waiver approved Tuesday by the NCAA to play this season.

UNLV Rebels forward Donnie Tillman talks to the media after team's first basketball practice of the season at Mendenhall Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tillman, a 6-foot-7-inch forward who also played at Findlay Prep, was the Pac-12 Conference Sixth Man of the Year last season after averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. He started 15 of 31 games.

“I can’t wait to tell my mom,” Tillman said. “I just thank God. I’m excited to get to play. I’m excited to be here. I’m excited to be a Rebel.”

