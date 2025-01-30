Rebels fall to Utah State in 3rd straight defeat

The UNLV men’s basketball team lost to Utah State on Wednesday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah. The Rebels next face UNR on Saturday.

The UNLV men’s basketball team lost its third straight game, falling to Utah State 76-71 on Wednesday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah.

Deyton Albury scored 16 points for the Aggies (19-2, 9-1), who avenged a 65-62 loss to the Rebels on Jan. 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Dedan Thomas Jr. led UNLV (11-10, 5-5) with 22 points.

Jalen Hill completed a three-point play to tie the game at 56 with 5:50 remaining after the Rebels trailed 33-24 at halftime and 55-44 with 8:30 left in the second half.

But Utah State surged again to close out the victory.

The Rebels next play at UNR at 7 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

