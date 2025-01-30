Rebels fall to Utah State in 3rd straight defeat
The UNLV men’s basketball team lost its third straight game, falling to Utah State 76-71 on Wednesday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah.
Deyton Albury scored 16 points for the Aggies (19-2, 9-1), who avenged a 65-62 loss to the Rebels on Jan. 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Dedan Thomas Jr. led UNLV (11-10, 5-5) with 22 points.
Jalen Hill completed a three-point play to tie the game at 56 with 5:50 remaining after the Rebels trailed 33-24 at halftime and 55-44 with 8:30 left in the second half.
But Utah State surged again to close out the victory.
The Rebels next play at UNR at 7 p.m. Saturday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
