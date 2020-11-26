Rebels trounced by Montana State in season opener
UNLV fell behind early and never could put together a run before losing to Montana State 91-78 in its basketball season opener Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Bryce Hamilton led the Rebels with 27 points.
UNLV was an 11½-point favorite.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
