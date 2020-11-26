47°F
UNLV Basketball

Rebels trounced by Montana State in season opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2020 - 8:24 pm
 
Updated November 25, 2020 - 8:30 pm
UNLV basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger is shown on March 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
UNLV basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger is shown on March 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV fell behind early and never could put together a run before losing to Montana State 91-78 in its basketball season opener Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Bryce Hamilton led the Rebels with 27 points.

UNLV was an 11½-point favorite.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

