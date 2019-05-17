UNLV adds Arizona State transfer, games with Kansas State, SMU

The Rebels signed 6-foot-9-inch graduate transfer Vitaliy Shibel from Arizona State and added home-and-home series with Kansas State and SMU.

Arizona State's Kimani Lawrence (14) and Vitaliy Shibel (10) compete with Utah's Novak Topalovic (13) for a rebound off of a free throw in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Kim Raff)

Arizona State forward Vitaliy Shibel (10) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona State forward Vitaliy Shibel, left, dunks against Southern California forward Nick Rakocevic during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona State forward Vitaliy Shibel (10) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona State forward Vitaliy Shibel (10) holds back a bench celebration during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Arizona State defeated Kansas 95-85. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Arizona State's Vitaliy Shibel grabs a rebound over Xavier's Sean O'Mara during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UNLV added much-needed size to a guard-heavy lineup by signing 6-foot-9-inch graduate transfer Vitaliy Shibel from Arizona State on Thursday.

Shibel has two seasons of eligibility remaining and can immediately join the Rebels’ frontcourt because he’s a graduate transfer.

Shibel didn’t play in 2016-17 because of a torn ACL, but started 20 of 32 games the following season. He averaged about two points and two rebounds in 10.4 minutes per game.

Last season, his playing time decreased to three minutes over 17 games after the Sun Devils added San Diego State transfer Zylan Cheatham and freshman Taeshon Cherry.

“We are looking forward to having Vitaliy in our program,” UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger said in a statement. “He has valuable experience as a starter in a winning, successful program and has the ability to shoot from the outside as well as play inside because of his unique combination of size and skill. He is a great person and a tireless worker. We expect him to make an immediate contribution.”

UNLV has one available scholarship to offer.

South Dakota State transfer David Jenkins will decide among the Rebels, Gonzaga and Oregon. He visited UNLV last weekend.

Rebels to face Kansas State, SMU

UNLV continued to strengthen its schedule, adding home games next season against Big 12 Conference regular-season champion Kansas State and American Athletic Conference member Southern Methodist.

Kansas State will visit the Thomas & Mack Center as part of a home-and-home series during the next two seasons. The dates have not been announced.

UNLV will host SMU on Nov. 23 and visit the Mustangs on Dec. 22, 2020.

The Rebels are playing a much more difficult schedule under Otzelberger than in recent seasons and will be especially challenged on the road.

They play at California, Cincinnati and UCLA and face Brigham Young in Salt Lake City.

Ex-Rebel granted sixth year

Former UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan, now at Southern Utah, was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. He made the announcement on his Twitter account.

Just found out that I have officially been granted a 6 year of eligibility . Many ups and downs in my college career. But it's a marathon not a sprint. Let's Go !! pic.twitter.com/wMzx4diiUO — Dwayne Morgan (@_theREALdeal15) May 16, 2019

He plays for former Rebels interim coach Todd Simon.

Morgan was at UNLV from 2014 to 2017, averaging 9.4 points and 7.3 rebounds in 2016-17 before hip and shoulder injuries ended his season after eight games.

He left for Southern Utah after being suspended at UNLV in May 2017 for a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

Joining the Thunderbirds midway through the 2017-18 season, Morgan averaged 12.2 points. He played in four games last season before undergoing shoulder surgery.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewj ournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_ Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.