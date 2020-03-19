UNLV guard Amauri Hardy transferring

Junior guard Amauri Hardy has entered the NCAA transfer portal, UNLV confirmed Thursday. The Rebels are now two players above the scholarship limit.

UNLV's Amauri Hardy (3) plays against Utah State during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) reacts after getting called for a charging foul against Boise State Broncos during the first half of the Mountain West tournament quarterfinal basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Junior guard Amauri Hardy has entered the NCAA transfer portal, UNLV confirmed Thursday.

He is the third player to enter the portal. The Rebels, who have eight members in this year’s recruiting class, are now two players above the scholarship limit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

