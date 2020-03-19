56°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV guard Amauri Hardy transferring

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2020 - 11:35 am
 

Junior guard Amauri Hardy has entered the NCAA transfer portal, UNLV confirmed Thursday.

He is the third player to enter the portal. The Rebels, who have eight members in this year’s recruiting class, are now two players above the scholarship limit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

