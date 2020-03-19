UNLV guard Amauri Hardy transferring
Junior guard Amauri Hardy has entered the NCAA transfer portal, UNLV confirmed Thursday. The Rebels are now two players above the scholarship limit.
He is the third player to enter the portal. The Rebels, who have eight members in this year’s recruiting class, are now two players above the scholarship limit.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
