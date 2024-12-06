UNLV men’s basketball preview: Rebels face huge road test at Creighton

UNLV men’s basketball team travels to play Creighton on Saturday. The Bluejays are coming off one of the more impressive wins in college basketball this season.

Rebels fall to Northwestern, come up empty at Arizona tourney

UNLV forward Jalen Hill (1) attempts to run past New Mexico State Aggies forward Peter Filipovity (12) during the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) looks for a play call during the college basketball game against the New Mexico State Aggies at the Thomas & Mack Center, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Jeremiah Cherry pumps his fist after a play during the college basketball game against the New Mexico State Aggies at the Thomas & Mack Center, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Who: UNLV men’s basketball at Creighton

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska

TV: FS1

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

About the Rebels (4-3): UNLV is looking to rebound from back-to-back losses.

The team’s most recent setback was a 66-61 defeat to Northwestern at the Arizona Tip-Off tournament on Nov. 29. Point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., who is averaging 16.6 points and 3.9 assists per game, led the Rebels with 17 points in the loss.

UNLV also lost 80-58 to Mississippi State in the tournament. The Rebels played both games without forward Rob Whaley Jr. (back), guard Jaden Henley (foot) and guard Jace Whiting (foot) due to injuries. Forward Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry, who leads UNLV in rebounds (6.7) and blocks (1.9) per game, dealt with a lower-back injury against Mississippi State but still played against Northwestern.

The Rebels beat then-No. 8 Creighton 76-64 last season at Lee’s Family Forum on Dec. 13. It was UNLV’s first win over a top-10 team in non-conference play in nine years.

About Creighton (6-3): The Bluejays are coming off a 76-63 home win over No. 1 Kansas on Wednesday.

It was Creighton’s second straight win, after the team beat Notre Dame 80-76 at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Nov. 30 in the Players Era Festival. The Bluejays also lost 71-53 to No. 24 San Diego State and 77-73 to No. 22 Texas A&M at the event.

Creighton is led by senior center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who is averaging 18 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Senior guard Steven Ashworth is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 assists per game. He runs the show for an offense that’s averaging 77.4 points per game and shooting 45.7 percent from the field.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.