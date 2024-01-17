45°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV snaps Boise State’s record home winning streak

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2024 - 9:20 pm
 
Updated January 16, 2024 - 9:23 pm
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger keeps his players battling as they dominate the New Mexico Lobos d ...
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger keeps his players battling as they dominate the New Mexico Lobos during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV held off Boise State 68-64 on Tuesday, snapping the Broncos 22-game home winning streak at ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Junior forward Rob Whaley Jr. scored 18 points to lead the Rebels (9-7, 2-2 Mountain West).

The Broncos fall to 12-5. They’re 3-1 in conference play.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

