UNLV snaps Boise State’s record home winning streak
UNLV snapped Boise State’s 22-game home winning streak Tuesday thanks in part to junior forward Rob Whaley Jr.
UNLV held off Boise State 68-64 on Tuesday, snapping the Broncos 22-game home winning streak at ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho.
Junior forward Rob Whaley Jr. scored 18 points to lead the Rebels (9-7, 2-2 Mountain West).
The Broncos fall to 12-5. They’re 3-1 in conference play.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.