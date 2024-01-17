UNLV snaps Boise State’s record home winning streak

UNLV snapped Boise State’s 22-game home winning streak Tuesday thanks in part to junior forward Rob Whaley Jr.

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger keeps his players battling as they dominate the New Mexico Lobos during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV held off Boise State 68-64 on Tuesday, snapping the Broncos 22-game home winning streak at ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Junior forward Rob Whaley Jr. scored 18 points to lead the Rebels (9-7, 2-2 Mountain West).

The Broncos fall to 12-5. They’re 3-1 in conference play.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

