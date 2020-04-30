96°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV’s Donnie Tillman enters NCAA transfer portal

April 29, 2020 - 6:05 pm
 

UNLV forward Donnie Tillman, who will be a senior, is in the NCAA transfer portal, leaving the Rebels one player above the scholarship limit.

How they get down to the 13-player maximum remains to be seen, but an option is one of the expected newcomers attends a prep school for a year.

Tillman, a Findlay Prep product, transferred to UNLV from Utah almost a year ago, and the NCAA ruled him immediately eligible to play last season. He averaged 10.1 points and 4.7 rebounds.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

