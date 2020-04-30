UNLV’s Donnie Tillman enters NCAA transfer portal
Forward Donnie Tillman’s decision to transfer leaves UNLV one player over the 13-player scholarship limit. He averaged 10.1 points and 4.7 rebounds last season.
UNLV forward Donnie Tillman, who will be a senior, is in the NCAA transfer portal, leaving the Rebels one player above the scholarship limit.
How they get down to the 13-player maximum remains to be seen, but an option is one of the expected newcomers attends a prep school for a year.
Tillman, a Findlay Prep product, transferred to UNLV from Utah almost a year ago, and the NCAA ruled him immediately eligible to play last season. He averaged 10.1 points and 4.7 rebounds.
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.