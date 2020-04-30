UNLV’s Donnie Tillman enters NCAA transfer portal

Forward Donnie Tillman’s decision to transfer leaves UNLV one player over the 13-player scholarship limit. He averaged 10.1 points and 4.7 rebounds last season.

UNLV Rebels forward Donnie Tillman talks to the media after team's first basketball practice of the season at Mendenhall Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Purdue Fort Wayne forward Matt Holba (13) gets off a shot above defense by UNLV Rebels forward Donnie Tillman (2) during the first half of their NCAA game in the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Donnie Tillman, who will be a senior, is in the NCAA transfer portal, leaving the Rebels one player above the scholarship limit.

How they get down to the 13-player maximum remains to be seen, but an option is one of the expected newcomers attends a prep school for a year.

Tillman, a Findlay Prep product, transferred to UNLV from Utah almost a year ago, and the NCAA ruled him immediately eligible to play last season. He averaged 10.1 points and 4.7 rebounds.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.