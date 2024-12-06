How to watch UNLV against Boise State in the Mountain West title game

No. 19 UNLV takes on No. 10 Boise State in the Mountain West football championship game Friday with a berth in the College Football Playoff on the line.

UNLV wants to rewrite past as biggest game in school history looms

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) leaves Boise State Broncos defensive end Ahmed Hassanein (91) on the turf while breaking free on another run during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV faces host Boise State in the Mountain West championship game Friday with a trip to the College Football Playoff on the line.

The No. 19 Rebels (10-2) have won four straight since a 29-24 setback against Boise State on Oct. 25 that was their only conference loss. UNLV trounced rival UNR 38-14 last week to retain the Fremont Cannon and set up the rematch against the Broncos (11-1).

No. 10 Boise State defeated Oregon State 34-18 in its most recent outing and is led by Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty, who has run for a nation-best 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns.

The winner is expected to be selected for the playoff field as one of the five highest-ranked conference champions.

How to watch:

Who: UNLV at Boise State

What: Mountain West championship game

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

TV: Fox (Jason Benetti, Brock Huard and Allison Williams)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Boise State -4; total 57½

