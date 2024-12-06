How to watch UNLV against Boise State in the Mountain West title game
No. 19 UNLV takes on No. 10 Boise State in the Mountain West football championship game Friday with a berth in the College Football Playoff on the line.
The No. 19 Rebels (10-2) have won four straight since a 29-24 setback against Boise State on Oct. 25 that was their only conference loss. UNLV trounced rival UNR 38-14 last week to retain the Fremont Cannon and set up the rematch against the Broncos (11-1).
No. 10 Boise State defeated Oregon State 34-18 in its most recent outing and is led by Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty, who has run for a nation-best 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns.
The winner is expected to be selected for the playoff field as one of the five highest-ranked conference champions.
How to watch:
Who: UNLV at Boise State
What: Mountain West championship game
When: 5 p.m. Friday
Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho
TV: Fox (Jason Benetti, Brock Huard and Allison Williams)
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Line: Boise State -4; total 57½
