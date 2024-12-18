How to watch UNLV against Cal in the LA Bowl

UNLV looks for its 11th victory of the season when it faces Cal in the LA Bowl on Wednesday. Here’s how to watch the game.

UNLV WR coach eager to lead team in LA Bowl: ‘It’s really not about me’

Offensive coordinator gone, but Rebels ready for LA Bowl

UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) celebrates after scooping a fumble and scoring a touchdown during the NCAA college football game against UNR at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV football team caps its season against Cal in the LA Bowl on Wednesday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The No. 24 Rebels (10-3) are coming off a 21-7 loss to Boise State in the Mountain West title game Dec. 6.

UNLV is 3-2 in bowl games after falling to Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl last year and hasn’t won a bowl since 2000 (Las Vegas Bowl over Arkansas).

Interim coach Del Alexander will lead UNLV against the Golden Bears (6-6) following the departure of Barry Odom to Purdue on Dec. 8.

Cal hasn’t played since a 38-6 loss to SMU on Nov. 30. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who threw for 3,004 yards and 16 touchdowns, entered the transfer portal, and backup Chandler Rogers is injured. Redshirt sophomore CJ Harris will likely start under center.

This is the second meeting between the schools. Cal defeated the Rebels 20-14 in Berkeley in 2022.

How to watch:

What: LA Bowl

Who: UNLV vs. Cal

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

TV: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, play-by-play; Louis Riddick, analyst; Kris Budden, sideline)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -3; total 48

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.