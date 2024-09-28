How to watch UNLV’s football game against Fresno State
UNLV plays its first game since quarterback Matthew Sluka left the team Saturday against Fresno State. Here’s how to watch.
After a chaotic week, the UNLV football team will take the field against Fresno State on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium for its Mountain West opener.
The Rebels (3-0) were off last week but will undergo a change at quarterback after senior transfer Matthew Sluka left the team in a dispute over name, image and likeness payments. Hajj-Malik Williams is expected to take over with Cameron Friel serving as the backup.
Fresno State (3-1) is one of five Mountain West schools defecting to the new-look Pac-12. The Bulldogs have won three straight, including a 38-21 road win over New Mexico last week.
Here’s how to watch:
Who: Fresno State at UNLV
When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: FS1 (CenturyLink 620, Cox 329, Dish 150, DirecTV 219)
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Line: UNLV -2½; total 50
