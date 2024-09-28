89°F
How to watch UNLV’s football game against Fresno State

UNLV defensive back Jeremiah Vessel (6) celebrates after a punt during the college football game against Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2024 - 8:00 pm
 

After a chaotic week, the UNLV football team will take the field against Fresno State on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium for its Mountain West opener.

The Rebels (3-0) were off last week but will undergo a change at quarterback after senior transfer Matthew Sluka left the team in a dispute over name, image and likeness payments. Hajj-Malik Williams is expected to take over with Cameron Friel serving as the backup.

Fresno State (3-1) is one of five Mountain West schools defecting to the new-look Pac-12. The Bulldogs have won three straight, including a 38-21 road win over New Mexico last week.

Here’s how to watch:

Who: Fresno State at UNLV

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: FS1 (CenturyLink 620, Cox 329, Dish 150, DirecTV 219)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -2½; total 50

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

