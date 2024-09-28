How to watch UNLV’s football game against Fresno State

UNLV plays its first game since quarterback Matthew Sluka left the team Saturday against Fresno State. Here’s how to watch.

UNLV defensive back Jeremiah Vessel (6) celebrates after a punt during the college football game against Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After a chaotic week, the UNLV football team will take the field against Fresno State on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium for its Mountain West opener.

The Rebels (3-0) were off last week but will undergo a change at quarterback after senior transfer Matthew Sluka left the team in a dispute over name, image and likeness payments. Hajj-Malik Williams is expected to take over with Cameron Friel serving as the backup.

Fresno State (3-1) is one of five Mountain West schools defecting to the new-look Pac-12. The Bulldogs have won three straight, including a 38-21 road win over New Mexico last week.

Here’s how to watch:

Who: Fresno State at UNLV

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: FS1 (CenturyLink 620, Cox 329, Dish 150, DirecTV 219)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -2½; total 50

