How to watch UNLV’s football game against Hawaii

UNLV players swarm about the trophies after defeating Hawaii in the Ninth Island Showdown following the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV football team returns to action Saturday against Hawaii in a Mountain West game.

The Island Showdown Trophy will be on the line when the rivals meet at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex in Honolulu.

The Rebels (6-2, 2-1 Mountain West) were off last week after a 29-24 setback against No. 12 Boise State on Oct. 25. UNLV is 4-0 on the road.

The Rainbow Warriors (4-5, 2-2) enter on a two-game win streak after a come-from-behind victory at Fresno State last week. Hawaii is second in the conference in scoring defense (22 points per game) and ranks first in total defense (333 yards per game).

UNLV won last season’s matchup, but the Warriors lead the all-time series 19-14. Hawaii is 13-3 at home in the series, having won three straight over the Rebels in Honolulu and seven of the past eight.

How to watch:

Who: UNLV at Hawaii

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu

TV: CBSSN (CenturyLink 643, Cox 333, Dish 158, DirecTV 221)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -12½; total 51

