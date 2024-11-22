How to watch UNLV’s football game against San Jose State

The UNLV football team meets San Jose State on Friday night in a Mountain West game. Here’s how to watch.

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (22) makes it into the end zone for a touchdown during a football game against San Jose State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 23rd-ranked UNLV football team will try to keep its Mountain West title hopes alive when it faces host San Jose State on Friday night.

The Rebels (8-2, 4-1 MW) are coming off a 41-20 victory over San Diego State and appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday for the first time in program history at No. 24.

UNLV can still make the conference championship game if it wins out and Colorado State (7-3, 5-0) loses one of its final two games.

San Jose State (6-4, 3-3) lost to Boise State 42-21 last week. Wide receiver Nick Nash has caught a touchdown in 10 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the FBS and a school record.

The Spartans are tied with the Rebels for the most interceptions in the Mountain West with 16. Both teams are also tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

How to watch:

Who: UNLV at San Jose State

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, Calif.

TV: FS1 (CenturyLink 620, Cox 329, Dish 150, DirecTV 219)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -7½; total 61

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.