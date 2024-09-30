‘I feel a sense of hunger,’ Barry Odom says of his UNLV football team

UNLV improved to 4-0 after a 59-14 victory over Fresno State on Saturday and is ranked in The Associated Press poll for the first time in program history.

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) smiles after making a first down during the college football game against Fresno State at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV football coach Barry Odom said Monday the program isn’t where it wants to be despite recent national recognition.

“I feel a sense of hunger, trying to achieve,” Odom said during his weekly news conference of the energy from the team.

“We want to really capture the thought of trying to get as good as we can be, and we know that we’re not there. We do have a motivated team. We’ve got a mature team that’s looking forward to the next opportunity, and they understand what lies ahead and how good we need to get to have a chance to play winning ball.”

The Rebels (4-0) received the program’s first-ever ranking in The Associated Press poll Sunday, getting voted to the No. 25 spot in a tie with Texas A&M.

The milestone came after sixth-year Campbell transfer Hajj-Malik Williams made a promising debut in the Rebels’ 59-14 win over Fresno State on Saturday in the wake of former starting quarterback Matthew Sluka’s abrupt exit from the team.

Williams completed 13 of 16 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 119 yards and a score.

