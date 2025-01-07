Mountain West adds another member for football only

The Mountain West added a perennial contender from another conference as a football-only member, giving the league nine teams for the 2026 football season.

Northern Illinois quarterback Josh Holst (15) rushes against Bowling Green during an NCAA football game in Bowling Green, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Northern Illinois running back Antario Brown (1) tries to get past Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Northern Illinois kicker Kanon Woodill (92) makes a go-ahead field goal as punter Tom Foley, left, holds the ball during an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Northern Illinois has been formally approved as a football-only member of the Mountain West by the conference’s board of directors and school administrations.

The Huskies will begin play in the reconfigured conference, which includes UNLV, during the 2026 season.

Mountain West officials hope the addition will help exploit the massive Chicago media market with Northern Illinois situated 65 miles west of the nation’s third-largest city. Northern Illinois boasts nearly 260,000 alumni in the region.

“We are excited about adding Northern Illinois football to the Mountain West,” commissioner Gloria Nevarez said in a statement. “In evaluating NIU, the MW board of directors and directors of athletics carefully considered and were impressed by its history of football success and its commitment to academic excellence.”

The move is the latest in an effort to rebuild a viable league after several schools departed the Mountain West in favor of trying to salvage the Pac-12.

UNLV and Air Force spurned that opportunity and accepted lucrative financial incentives to stay in the Mountain West.

When the moves take place in 2026, the Mountain West’s football schools will include Hawaii, UNR, New Mexico, San Jose State, UTEP and Wyoming.

UC Davis and Grand Canyon will be members of the league, but not for football.

Northern Illinois president Lisa C. Freeman trumpeted the move, which will extend the league’s reach into the upper midwest.

“This is a truly exciting day for Northern Illinois University, for the NIU football program and for Huskie fans throughout the country,” she said in a statement. “We are extremely pleased to accept the invitation for the Huskie football program to join a prestigious group of universities to compete in the Mountain West Conference.”

Northern Illinois is the only team to defeat College Football Playoff semifinalist Notre Dame this season. The Huskies also defeated departing Mountain West program Fresno State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

“What a great opportunity for NIU athletics as we expand our horizons and prepare to start a new chapter in the history of NIU football,” athletic director Sean T. Frazier said in a statement. “The impact of this move to the Mountain West is going to be felt throughout our entire department and university.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.