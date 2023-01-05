UNLV adds defensive coordinator with deep ties to Barry Odom

Michael Scherer, Arkansas linebackers coach and former Missouri linebacker, is joining new coach Barry Odom’s staff as defensive coordinator.

Missouri linebacker Michael Scherer speaks to the media at the Southeastern Conference NCAA college football media days, Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper (9) runs against Missouri linebacker Michael Scherer (30) and Missouri safety Thomas Wilson (8) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Missouri linebacker Michael Scherer celebrates after his team intercepted the ball during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Missouri linebacker Michael Scherer walks between the cheerleaders as he enters Memorial Stadium before the start of an NCAA college football game against Delaware State Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Arkansas linebacker coach Michael Scherer has been named the defensive coordinator at UNLV, coach Barry Odom announced Thursday. (Arkansas Athletics)

Arkansas linebacker coach Michael Scherer has been named the defensive coordinator at UNLV, coach Barry Odom announced Thursday.

Scherer spent two seasons as an assistant at Arkansas after Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman promoted him from defensive analyst ahead of the 2021 season.

Scherer has deep connections to Odom. He played linebacker at Missouri between 2012-16 and spent two years with Odom there as an assistant coach.as

Scherer, 29, was originally hired as a graduate assistant at Missouri by Odom in 2019, then followed the new Rebels coach to Arkansas in 2020.

Scherer joins a coaching staff which just lost offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bobby Petrino, who resigned to take the same job at Texas A&M Wednesday, despite taking the job less than a month ago.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.