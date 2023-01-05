52°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
UNLV Football

UNLV adds defensive coordinator with deep ties to Barry Odom

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2023 - 1:30 pm
 
Missouri linebacker Michael Scherer speaks to the media at the Southeastern Conference NCAA col ...
Missouri linebacker Michael Scherer speaks to the media at the Southeastern Conference NCAA college football media days, Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper (9) runs against Missouri linebacker Michael Scherer (30) an ...
Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper (9) runs against Missouri linebacker Michael Scherer (30) and Missouri safety Thomas Wilson (8) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Missouri linebacker Michael Scherer celebrates after his team intercepted the ball during the t ...
Missouri linebacker Michael Scherer celebrates after his team intercepted the ball during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri linebacker Michael Scherer walks between the cheerleaders as he enters Memorial Stadiu ...
Missouri linebacker Michael Scherer walks between the cheerleaders as he enters Memorial Stadium before the start of an NCAA college football game against Delaware State Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Arkansas linebacker coach Michael Scherer has been named the defensive coordinator at UNLV, coa ...
Arkansas linebacker coach Michael Scherer has been named the defensive coordinator at UNLV, coach Barry Odom announced Thursday. (Arkansas Athletics)

Arkansas linebacker coach Michael Scherer has been named the defensive coordinator at UNLV, coach Barry Odom announced Thursday.

Scherer spent two seasons as an assistant at Arkansas after Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman promoted him from defensive analyst ahead of the 2021 season.

Scherer has deep connections to Odom. He played linebacker at Missouri between 2012-16 and spent two years with Odom there as an assistant coach.as

Scherer, 29, was originally hired as a graduate assistant at Missouri by Odom in 2019, then followed the new Rebels coach to Arkansas in 2020.

Scherer joins a coaching staff which just lost offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bobby Petrino, who resigned to take the same job at Texas A&M Wednesday, despite taking the job less than a month ago.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas builders slash home prices as buyers pull back
Las Vegas builders slash home prices as buyers pull back
2
Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr
Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr
3
Steven Tyler cites health concerns for missing gala
Steven Tyler cites health concerns for missing gala
4
Convicted murderer beaten to death in state prison, records show
Convicted murderer beaten to death in state prison, records show
5
Ethics questions haunt sheriff’s captain, documents reveal alleged abuse of power
Ethics questions haunt sheriff’s captain, documents reveal alleged abuse of power
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
UNLV adds big-name offensive coordinator to staff
UNLV adds big-name offensive coordinator to staff
UNLV hires 13th football coach
UNLV hires 13th football coach
New UNLV coach had this job in mind even before it came open
New UNLV coach had this job in mind even before it came open
Bobby Petrino bolts UNLV for Texas A&M after 21 days with Rebels
Bobby Petrino bolts UNLV for Texas A&M after 21 days with Rebels
UNLV players take wait-and-see approach to new coach
UNLV players take wait-and-see approach to new coach
Get to know UNLV’s new football coach, Barry Odom
Get to know UNLV’s new football coach, Barry Odom