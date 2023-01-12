47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
UNLV Football

UNLV football coach Barry Odom introduces new coordinators — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2023 - 9:36 am
 
Updated January 12, 2023 - 10:01 am
New UNLV football coach Barry Odom after being introduced at Richard Tam Alumni Hall in Las Veg ...
New UNLV football coach Barry Odom after being introduced at Richard Tam Alumni Hall in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

UNLV football coach Barry Odom is introducing his new coordinators Thursday at the Fertitta Football Complex.

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, defensive coordinator Michael Scherer and special teams coordinator James Shibest are scheduled to speak to the media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
The skinny behind Adele’s seat fillers at Caesars Palace
The skinny behind Adele’s seat fillers at Caesars Palace
2
Raiders buy more real estate in Las Vegas Valley for $56M
Raiders buy more real estate in Las Vegas Valley for $56M
3
Derek Carr to speak at Las Vegas Valley church
Derek Carr to speak at Las Vegas Valley church
4
A’s appear to be down to 1 potential Las Vegas ballpark site
A’s appear to be down to 1 potential Las Vegas ballpark site
5
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Rebels announce 4 additions to football coaching staff
Rebels announce 4 additions to football coaching staff
UNLV adds big-name offensive coordinator to staff
UNLV adds big-name offensive coordinator to staff
UNLV adds 7 recruits during Odom’s 1st early signing period
UNLV adds 7 recruits during Odom’s 1st early signing period
UNLV’s leading rusher heads north, joins BYU, Big 12
UNLV’s leading rusher heads north, joins BYU, Big 12
UNLV football coach Barry Odom hires 3 more assistants
UNLV football coach Barry Odom hires 3 more assistants
Bobby Petrino bolts UNLV for Texas A&M after 21 days with Rebels
Bobby Petrino bolts UNLV for Texas A&M after 21 days with Rebels