UNLV football coach Barry Odom introduces new coordinators — WATCH LIVE
UNLV football coach Barry Odom introduces offfensive coordinator Brennan Marion, defensive coordinator Michael Scherer and specials teams coordinator James Shibest.
UNLV football coach Barry Odom is introducing his new coordinators Thursday at the Fertitta Football Complex.
Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, defensive coordinator Michael Scherer and special teams coordinator James Shibest are scheduled to speak to the media.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.