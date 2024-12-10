54°F
UNLV football learns Mountain West opponents for 2025 season

UNLV enters the field before the 50th "Battle for the Fremont Cannon" NCAA college football game against UNR at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2024 - 1:29 pm
 

UNLV football learned its Mountain West opponents for the 2025 season Tuesday.

The Rebels will play Hawaii, Air Force, New Mexico and Utah State at Allegiant Stadium and face Boise State, Colorado State, UNR and Wyoming on the road.

Dates for conference games are typically announced in late February or early March, according to UNLV. The Rebels did not play Air Force, New Mexico, Colorado State or Wyoming this season.

UNLV’s nonconference schedule features road games at Sam Houston State on Aug. 30 and Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 20, as well as home games against UCLA on Sept. 6 and Idaho State on Sept. 13.

The Rebels finish their 2024 campaign by playing Cal in the LA Bowl on Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The team will be led by interim coach Del Alexander in the game, after coach Barry Odom left the program to become the coach at Purdue.

UNLV has yet to announce Odom’s replacement.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

