UNLV quarterback Justin Rogers hits transfer portal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2022 - 3:16 pm
 
Updated January 24, 2022 - 3:43 pm
UNLV Rebels quarterback Justin Rogers (5) throws a ball during football practice in UNLV, Wedne ...
UNLV Rebels quarterback Justin Rogers (5) throws a ball during football practice in UNLV, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The quarterback room at UNLV continues to change.

On Monday, Justin Rogers, who began the 2021 season as the Rebels’ starting quarterback, entered his name in the transfer portal, a UNLV spokesperson confirmed.

The move comes about a week after the commitment of quarterback Harrison Bailey, who transferred to UNLV from Tennessee. Rogers is the second quarterback to leave the program following the retirement of former local preps star Tate Martell.

A four-star prospect coming out of Parkway High in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 2018, Rogers initially committed to Texas Christian, where he spent two seasons. He transferred to UNLV as a junior and appeared in three games, completing 14 of his 22 pass attempts for 161 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

Ahead of the 2021 season, UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo named Rogers the starting quarterback. He played in six games, throwing for 475 yards on 34-for-60 passing. He added three touchdowns, but also tossed two interceptions.

He eventually lost the job to freshman Cameron Friel, who went on to win Mountain West Freshman of the Year. He enters the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, with one year of eligibility remaining.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

