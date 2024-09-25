UNLV running back leaving program over ‘on-field opportunities’

The UNLV football team’s fourth-leading rusher is departing the program and plans to transfer, but he said it has nothing to do with “NIL agreements.”

UNLV running back Michael Allen (26) outruns Utah Tech linebacker Spencer Rich (45) during the college football game at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV running back Michael Allen, the team’s fourth-leading rusher, is moving on from the Rebels.

The junior transfer from N.C. State announced the move via X on Wednesday, saying that he would be utilizing his redshirt year and entering the portal because “expectations for opportunities unfortunately were not met.”

After 3 games, I have decided to utilize my redshirt & enter the portal at the end of the season as a RS JR. I'm grateful for UNLV & wish them nothing but success. Expectations for opportunities unfortunately were not met & I am excited to continue my football career. pic.twitter.com/B96hO1pxG5 — Michael Allen (@MichaelAllen8_) September 25, 2024

Allen’s exit comes on the heels of a similarly worded announcement from former starting quarterback Matthew Sluka late Tuesday saying he was leaving the program.

But Allen later clarified that his exit “has no ties to NIL agreements.”

My decision has no ties to NIL agreements. This is due to on-field opportunities. I did not receive a dime from any UNLV collective. — Michael Allen (@MichaelAllen8_) September 25, 2024

Allen was instead disappointed with his “on-field opportunities,” which yielded 19 carries for 108 yards.

Through three games, freshman Greg Burrell is the Rebels’ second-leading rusher behind Sluka, with 126 yards on 20 carries.

UNLV running backs coach Cornell Ford said during fall camp that he would utilize as many as six players in the position each game this season, and he still has plenty of options to plug into the program’s ever-shifting Go-Go offense.

