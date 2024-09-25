100°F
UNLV Football

UNLV running back leaving program over ‘on-field opportunities’

UNLV running back Michael Allen (26) outruns Utah Tech linebacker Spencer Rich (45) during the ...
UNLV running back Michael Allen (26) outruns Utah Tech linebacker Spencer Rich (45) during the college football game at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2024 - 2:40 pm
 

UNLV running back Michael Allen, the team’s fourth-leading rusher, is moving on from the Rebels.

The junior transfer from N.C. State announced the move via X on Wednesday, saying that he would be utilizing his redshirt year and entering the portal because “expectations for opportunities unfortunately were not met.”

Allen’s exit comes on the heels of a similarly worded announcement from former starting quarterback Matthew Sluka late Tuesday saying he was leaving the program.

But Allen later clarified that his exit “has no ties to NIL agreements.”

Allen was instead disappointed with his “on-field opportunities,” which yielded 19 carries for 108 yards.

Through three games, freshman Greg Burrell is the Rebels’ second-leading rusher behind Sluka, with 126 yards on 20 carries.

UNLV running backs coach Cornell Ford said during fall camp that he would utilize as many as six players in the position each game this season, and he still has plenty of options to plug into the program’s ever-shifting Go-Go offense.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

