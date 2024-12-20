‘This journey has been amazing’: UNLV star WR declares for NFL draft

One of UNLV’s best football players declared for the NFL draft on Friday, ending a record-setting run with the program.

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) sprints down the field as Syracuse Orange defensive back Devin Grant (23) is unable to catch him during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 05, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) celebrates a big run during the college football game against the Syracuse Orange at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) celebrates a big run during the college football game against the Syracuse Orange at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) is wrapped up after a catch by San Diego State Aztecs safety JD Coffey III (11) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) runs after an overthrown pass during the NCAA college football game against UNR at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the college football game against the Syracuse Orange at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV star wide receiver Ricky White III declared for the 2025 NFL draft on Friday. And he wasn’t the only Rebel to share his future plans.

White spent two seasons at Michigan State before transferring to the Rebels prior to the 2022 campaign. He rewrote UNLV’s record books in his time with the program.

He’s the first Rebel to record more than one 1,000-yard season in his career, accomplishing the feat in 2023 and 2024.

White also made headlines this year for his impact on special teams. He led the nation with four blocked punts and earned Mountain West special teams player of the year honors.

Perfect Timing 👌🏾 Thank You Rebel Nation! pic.twitter.com/PjSdfc3GTb — Ricky White lll (@Only1RW) December 20, 2024

“This journey has been amazing with a lifetime of memories. East Lansing set the foundation and Las Vegas brought it home. But it’s not over! I am ready to take the next step in pursuit of my lifelong dream to compete at the highest level of football,” White wrote in a statement posted to multiple social media platforms. “I look forward to the challenges & opportunities ahead as I prepare for this new chapter. After much prayer & deliberation, I have decided to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.”

White, 22, has been working toward this moment for a while. The Marietta, Georgia, native developed his interview skills this offseason to prepare himself for the draft process and beyond. He also opted out of the LA Bowl, which UNLV won Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

“I believe he’s going to be a first-round, second-round (pick),” wide receiver Jacob De Jesus said. “It would be dumb for him to come play in this game and get hurt. We have nothing but love and respect for him.”

Other NFL hopefuls

Senior linebacker Jackson Woodard also declared for the draft Friday.

Woodard followed former UNLV coach Barry Odom from Las Vegas to Arkansas in 2022. He was named the Mountain West’s defensive player of the year Dec. 3 after recording 135 tackles, 3½ sacks and four interceptions.

Woodard plans to pursue a career in dentistry once he’s done with football.

What a ride! Next stop… pic.twitter.com/r1C5od363G — Jackson Woodard (@jackson_wood23) December 20, 2024

“I want to start by saying thank you for an amazing two years representing you, UNLV and the city of Las Vegas during this historic run. I have loved being a part of this TEAM and want to thank my teammates for building this program into something we can all be proud of now and in the future,” Woodard said in a statement on social media. “It’s been a hell of a ride. On to the next chapter. I have decided to declare for the 2025 Draft.”

Defensive back Cameron Oliver, who spent all four years of his college career at UNLV, said Thursday night he plans to enter the upcoming draft as well.

Thank you Rebel Nation. We did it ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lnviEE0KCM — Cameron Oliver (@Cam_oliver05) December 20, 2024

Oliver had 151 total tackles and 13 interceptions with the Rebels.

De Jesus also said he felt he was “ready for the next level” following the LA Bowl. But the Modesto Junior College alum could have a chance at extra eligibility if he wanted it. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia was granted an extra year to play in the NCAA on Wednesday by a federal judge, who said Pavia’s eligibility could not be limited because he spent two years at a junior college.

The ruling is temporary at only applies to Pavia at the moment. That seems likely to change if other junior college athletes that have transferred to Division I schools sue the NCAA.

UNLV has not had a player drafted since center Joe Hawley in 2010. That figures to change this year.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.