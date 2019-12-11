UNLV to hire Oregon’s Marcus Arroyo as its football coach

Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo will become the school’s 12th head football coach, according to sources, and an announcement was expected Wednesday morning.

Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo watches his team during warmups before their NCAA college football game against Washington State Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

A news conference could be scheduled for Thursday, but there was no immediate announcement.

Arroyo, 39, was at Oregon for three seasons, also serving as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach. No. 7 Oregon averages 35.9 points a game, and quarterback Justin Herbert is completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 3,333 yards with 32 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Ducks won the Pac-12 Conference championship and will face No. 11 Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.

Arroyo replaces Tony Sanchez, who was officially fired Nov. 25. Sanchez made $600,000 annually, but Arroyo is expected to receive a much higher salary, He earned $825,000 with the Ducks, according to Oregon Live. UNLV does not owe Oregon a buyout.

