WWE returning to Las Vegas in 2022
The WWE will return to Allegiant Stadium on Fourth of July weekend 2022.
While an exact date has not been announced, the organization confirmed plans for a second event at the Raiders’ home venue during Saturday night’s SummerSlam broadcast.
It will mark the first time the annual “Money In The Bank” pay-per-view will be held in an NFL stadium.
“Las Vegas, its residents and visitors have demonstrated that Vegas is the perfect city for our biggest events,” said Nick Khan, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer. “Money In The Bank, an appropriately titled event for Vegas and one of our five annual tentpoles, will bring the WWE Universe back to Allegiant Stadium July 4th weekend of 2022.”
SummerSlam, the organization’s first event at Allegiant Stadium, had 51,326 in attendance, making it the largest indoor attendance event for the event and the WWE’s most-attended event of 2021.
“We were thrilled to host SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium. Its success continues to illustrate how the city of Las Vegas is uniquely positioned to host a variety of exciting and diverse sports and entertainment events,” said Chris Wright, Allegiant Stadium General Manager.
The date of the event will be announced at a later date.