Part of I-15 in downtown Las Vegas closed due to repaving — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2019 - 4:26 pm
 

Another round of roadwork continues this weekend along Interstate 15 in Las Vegas.

The final Project Neon paving and striping efforts dubbed Pave-A-Palooza has closed northbound I-15 between Sahara Avenue and D Street until 5 a.m. Monday.

I-15 is being repaved and striped in both directions from Sahara to D Street and from Silverado Ranch to 215 Beltway on the northbound side.

Crews are applying a special crumb rubber asphalt mix, incorporating shredded tires for a smoother, quieter ride.

Crumb rubber lasts twice as long as traditional asphalt pavement while providing a better friction surface with less splashing in wet weather. The process also recycles used tires that otherwise would end up in a landfill; the Pave-A-Palooza project is using 60,000 discarded tires.

