Wrong-way driver killed in I-15 collision with truck; major delays expected

A wrong-way driver was killed on northbound Interstate 15 early Tuesday and a long cleanup is expected, likely causing major traffic delays.

The entrance to Interstate 15 northbound is blocked at Sahara Avenue by Nevada Highway Patrol vehicles cars for a wrong-way fatality crash on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas-Review-Journal)

Traffic is forced off Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue for a wrong-way fatal crash on the interstate 15 on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The driver of a silver Jeep died from a head-on impact with a tractor-trailer between Sahara Avenue and Charleston Boulevard about 3:40 a.m, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A second tractor-trailer was involved in a secondary collision.

“There is a large fuel spill and this is going to be a long one and will have an impact for hours on the morning commute,” NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said.

The truck driver was transported to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Two other motorists were injured and treated at the scene, Smaka said.

The closure began about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission. A tweet at 4:14 a.m. said all lanes are blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

