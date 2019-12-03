43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Traffic

Wrong-way driver killed in I-15 collision with truck; major delays expected

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2019 - 4:25 am
 
Updated December 3, 2019 - 5:35 am

A wrong-way driver was killed on northbound Interstate 15 early Tuesday and a long cleanup is expected, likely causing major traffic delays.

The driver of a silver Jeep died from a head-on impact with a tractor-trailer between Sahara Avenue and Charleston Boulevard about 3:40 a.m, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A second tractor-trailer was involved in a secondary collision.

“There is a large fuel spill and this is going to be a long one and will have an impact for hours on the morning commute,” NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said.

The truck driver was transported to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Two other motorists were injured and treated at the scene, Smaka said.

The closure began about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission. A tweet at 4:14 a.m. said all lanes are blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A new app will help direct the visually impaired to bus service and ride-hailing services. (Mi ...
App acts as eyes for visually impaired transit users in Las Vegas
By / RJ

A joint effort between mobility app Moovit, Microsoft’s Azure Maps and remote assistance app Aira, commuting via Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada buses or mixed trips combing ride hailing companies is led by a trained professional who become the eyes of the visually impaired user.