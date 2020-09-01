Border issues continue to plague Macao gaming revenue in August

Gross gaming revenue for Macao was down 94.5 percent again in August as border-crossing issues from nearby provinces remained in place, but that could change this month.

In this Jan, 23, 2020, photo released by Initium Media, tourists wearing masks, take photographs outside the Casino Lisboa in Macao, China. (Choi Chi Chio/Initium Media via AP)

Macao’s gross gaming revenue continued to languish in August as the Asian casino region prepared to see more tourists in future months with the lifting of border restrictions from nearby Chinese provinces.

Macao’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau on Tuesday reported gross revenue from the region’s casinos down 94.5 percent to $166.7 million (U.S.) from the $3.041 billion reported in August 2019.

Border restrictions from nearby Guangdong Province and Hong Kong have severely curtailed the flow of tourists into Macao.

The numbers were virtually the same as they were in July, but they’re expected to climb with the lifting of restrictions announced last month and scheduled to take effect this month.

For the first eight months of 2020, gaming revenue is down 81.6 percent to $4.561 billion (U.S.) in Macao.

The region has been decimated by two weeks of casino closures in February and the subsequent border restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Revenue amounts are particularly important to three Las Vegas companies that operate casinos in Macao, market leader Las Vegas Sands Corp., Wynn Resorts Ltd., and MGM Resorts International, which has a partnership operating its two properties there.

The August results have prompted one New York-based gaming analyst to revise future revenue projections.

Carlo Santarelli of Deutsche Bank issued a report Tuesday projecting 2020 revenue of $4.999 billion, which would be a 74.6 percent decline from the previous year.

But he expects the market to come back strong in 2021 and 2022. Santarelli is projecting a 200.1 percent expansion in 2021 to an estimated $15.003 billion and an additional 9.9 percent increase to $16.488 billion in 2022.

In a related matter, Asian media are reporting that the General Association of Administrators and Promoters for the Macau Gaming Industry, a trade group that represents gaming industry interests, is calling on Macao’s government to speed up the licensing renewal process.

Concessions to operate casinos in Macao are due to expire at the end of June 2022. In a presentation at the University of Macau, association director Lam Kai Kong said Monday licenses should be extended by an “appropriate time,” although he didn’t specify how long he thought it should be.

Macao’s government has the legal authority to extend licenses by five years, but Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has not indicated whether it would do that.

A license extension would affect Sands, Wynn, MGM and three concessions run by Asian companies.

The renewal process, which has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, has been in the spotlight as trade relationships between the United States and China have worsened in the past few months.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates six properties in Macao and one in Singapore.

