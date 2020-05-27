Boyd employees receive letters warning of possible layoffs

In a letter dated May 22, Boyd Gaming workers nationwide got word that they could be laid off as a result of the uncertainty of the economy in the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of Boyd Gaming Corp. employees across the country, including those working at the company’s 12 operations in Southern Nevada, have received letters warning of possible impending layoffs.

“It is very difficult to predict what business levels will look like when we reopen, and how long it will take for business to recover to normal levels,” a company statement Wednesday said. “While we are trying to be as transparent as possible with our team members, we cannot determine at this time exactly how many team members will be recalled to work, and how many will need to be laid off. As a result, in accordance with applicable laws, we are providing notice to a portion of our workforce of the possibility for layoffs.”

The Review-Journal received a copy of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter dated May 22 and signed by Chris Smith, Boyd’s vice president of corporate human resources.

The company did not indicate how many notices were sent or a percentage of workers that received them.

“While we deal with this uncertainty, we empathize with our furloughed team members and understand the difficulties they face,” the company statement said. “Accordingly, we are notifying furloughed team members that we will continue paying 100 percent of their benefit premiums through July 31.”

