Boyd Gaming updates pay policy during coronavirus shutdown

Boyd Gaming Corp. said Friday that all full-time and part-time workers will continue to receive pay through April 10.

California hotel-casino operated by Boyd Gaming Corp. is seen on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

“You will not be required to take additional PTO to receive this benefit; however, you must still be available to work during this time if your job is essential, or if we need to prepare your property for re-opening. Additionally, your existing benefits coverage will continue through this period,” Boyd Gaming President and CEO Keith Smith said in a letter to employees.

The company has about 10,000 employees in Las Vegas.

Over a six-day period this month, Boyd closed 29 properties in 10 states, as well as Lattner Entertainment, the company’s slot route operation in Illinois, Vacations Hawaii, and its Honolulu-based charter service. The closures directly impacted 25,000 workers, Smith said.

As the company closed its operations across the country, employees told the Review-Journal that Boyd Gaming had previously said the company would pay one week’s worth of pay to hourly employees, while managers would receive two weeks’ worth of pay.

“These are clearly unprecedented times for our Company and our country. Over the last two weeks, Boyd Gaming’s leadership team has been focused on closing each of our properties in an orderly fashion and establishing a fair and consistent policy for taking care of team members in the initial days following each closure,” Smith said in the letter.