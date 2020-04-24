Caesars announces employee assistance program

Caesars Cares will be funded by donations from the company’s executives and board of directors.

Caesars Palace is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Caesars Entertainment Corp. announced an employee assistance program funded by donations from the company’s executives and board of directors.

The independent board of Caesars Cares will evaluate applications for assistance based on “unusual hardships” that have arisen during coronavirus shutdowns.

“Some team members at our U.S. properties may suffer other unexpected setbacks that require additional help,” Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said in a statement announcing the initiative.

Donations made by Caesars Foundation, meanwhile, will be geared toward supporting charities and their work in addressing issues related to COVID-19 in communities where Caesars has a presence.

Caesars has extended pay, paid time off and company-paid medical benefits through the employees’ return to work or June 30, whichever comes first.

