87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Caesars reports big financial declines in Las Vegas in SEC filing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2020 - 9:10 am
 
Updated June 16, 2020 - 9:21 am

Revenue declined by 56 percent to 58 percent compared with a year ago at Caesars Entertainment Corp.’s five Nevada properties opened since June 4, the company disclosed Tuesday.

In a filing early Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Caesars also said operating income fell 110 percent to 120 percent compared with the prior year through last Wednesday. Cash flow was off 70 percent to 80 percent and profit margins fell 3,400 basis points for operating income and 1,700 points for adjusted cash flow for the period.

The company reopened Caesars Palace and the Flamingo on June 4 and Harrah’s Las Vegas on June 5 after being closed 78 days in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The other reopened property is at Lake Tahoe.

When gaming regulators allowed the reopening of casinos in the state, they ordered caps at 50 percent of normal capacity and mandated several health and safety protocols.

According to the SEC filing, Caesars’ regional properties in the South and Midwest are faring better than its Las Vegas counterparts. The filing provided similar financial comparisons for the reopenings of Harrah’s Bossier City and Harrah’s Louisiana Downs in Louisiana, Harrah’s Gulf Coast and Horseshoe Tunica in Mississippi, Harrah’s North Kansas City in Missouri, and Horseshoe Council Bluffs in Iowa.

Caesars reported revenue flat to up 2 percent for the regional properties, operating income up 60 percent to 70 percent, adjusted cash flow up 35 percent to 40 percent, and profit margins up 1,000 basis points.

The Louisiana properties opened May 18, Mississippi on May 21, and Iowa and Missouri on June 1.

Several gaming industry analysts have said they expected regional casinos to outperform traditional fly-in markets like Las Vegas because customers would be more reluctant to be on planes for several hours than to drive 30 minutes to an hour to a nearby casino.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas reopening Thursday
Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas reopening Thursday
2
Sisolak keeping Phase Two protocols in place
Sisolak keeping Phase Two protocols in place
3
Masks remain optional for casino guests, control board head says
Masks remain optional for casino guests, control board head says
4
Take a look inside Raiders’ Henderson HQ, practice facility
Take a look inside Raiders’ Henderson HQ, practice facility
5
Californians turned out for Las Vegas’ reopening. Will they keep coming?
Californians turned out for Las Vegas’ reopening. Will they keep coming?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Drew Las Vegas hit with over $30 million in liens
Drew owner Steve Witkoff suspended construction of the 67-story north Strip megaresort in March as the pandemic upended daily life and sparked business shutdowns. Contractors have slapped the project with more than $30 million in liens.
Many Las Vegas guests ignoring COVID-19 protocols
Casinos are putting safety first but many Las Vegas guests are not socially distancing.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, not every employee is convinced it's safe to go back.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, some employees aren't convinced it's safe to go back.
1.54M Americans filed for unemployment last week - Video
The U.S. Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday, June 11. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week. The U.S. Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday. The number of jobless claims was just below economists' predictions of 1.55 million claims. 1.897 million Americans applied for unemployment insurance the previous week. More than 44 million Americans have filed jobless claims in the past three months. Continuing claims nearly topped 21 million. The numbers follow the May jobs report, which revealed that more than two million jobs were added to the U.S. economy in May. Initial jobless claims continued the gradual downward trend. But it is still hard to square the claims figures with the much more upbeat news on the labor market from May’s Employment Report, Capital Economics, via Yahoo Finance
Visitors return to Las Vegas
Guests returned to Las Vegas casinos throughout the weekend. Casinos reopened on Thursday after being closed for 78 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Sisolak tours casino property after reopening - Video
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sandra Morgan, chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, participated in a tour of the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino where they share their first thoughts on casinos reopening. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Treasure Island reboots operations after coronavirus shutdown - Video
When casinos shut down, not only were tourists unseen on the Las Vegas Strip, but jobs were temporarily lost. Treasure Island took the months off to remodel and fix the property, adjusting the casino for COVID-19 norms. Now that they’re open again, management is slowly hiring back staff as guests return. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Casinos Reopen Thursday - Video
Casinos on the Strip welcomed guests for the first time since March 17, when Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered them closed them due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Electronic Marquees above the Las Vegas Strip: Welcome Back
Electronic marquees above the Las Vegas Strip display a message "Welcome Back." After 78 days without gambling Las Vegas casinos begin to reopen, ushering in gusts eager to try their luck. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas-Review Journal) @bizutesfaye
After 78 days without gambling Las Vegas casinos begin to reopen
A look at Las Vegas openings downtown and on The Strip after 78 days of closure due to the pandemic.
Guests and employees talk about Bellagio reopen
The MGM CEO and Bellagio employees and guests giving their thoughts on the resort's reopening. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas lights up at midnight - Video
Downtown Las Vegas casinos reopened to the public at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Just before that, the Viva Vision screen at the Fremont Street Experience popped off with digital fireworks for the crowd below. For a moment, it felt as if Las Vegas had never shut down.
The Orleans poker room opens
Poker room manager Garrett Okahara talks about the first day of reopening at The Orleans hotel-casino, safety, and the high turnout of players so far in the day on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Caesars Palace reopens with health and safety protocols in place
Sean McBurney, General Manager of Caesars Palace, talks about health and safety precautions the casino is taking for guests and employees.
Wayne Newton helps reopen Caesars Palace - Video
Las Vegas legend Wayne Newton, alongside Caesar and Cleopatra, helped welcome guests back to Caesars Palace.
Acting CEO of MGM says Strip reopening has been "amazing" - Video
Acting CEO of MGM Resorts International Bill Hornbuckle says the reopening of the Las Vegas has been "amazing."
Bellagio opens to guests - Video
Bellagio reopened its doors Thursday morning following the 78-day shutdown. Acting MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle greeted the first guests as they walked through the doors.
The D Las Vegas welcomes back guests - Video
After a 78-day shutdown, the D Las Vegas opened its doors at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
Bellagio Fountains back in action - Video
The Fountains of Bellagio show returned after a 78-day hiatus.
Downtown Las Vegas casinos reopen - VIDEO
Las Vegas casinos reopened for gaming at 12:01 am. Thursday, ushering in guests eager to try their luck 78 days after resorts were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Le'Andre Fox and Reed Redmond/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open revealing Al Davis Memorial Torch
On Wednesday Allegiant Stadium opened its massive lanai doors revealing the 85-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch and a peek inside the $2 billion, 65,000 fan capacity indoor stadium.
Las Vegas casinos on verge of reopening
Suncoast prepares for reopening
Staff at Suncoast hotel-casino prepare for reopening on June 4 with new health and safety protocols to keep employees and guests safe from the spread of coronavirus.
Status of renters and homeowners during COVID19 pandemic - Video
Rj reporter Eli Segall discusses how COVID19 is affecting renters and homeowners in Nevada. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Health experts: Smoking in casinos should be banned - Video
Experts say smoking can spread the COVID-19 coronavirus. But not because of airborne particulates. The virus could spread from a smoker’s likely pattern of fingers-to-mouth-to-gaming-device. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights’ empathy questioned
A sports talk host called this week a public relations disaster for the Knights and a tourism official said it may shorten the honeymoon period between the team and its devoted fan base.
Chinese visitors in Las Vegas - Video
There were 236,970 visitors from China in Las Vegas in 2018, according to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas lights up - Video
Construction crews tested exterior lights at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, May 19. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos releases health and safety plan for reopening - Video
Station Casinos rolled out new health and safety protocols Monday morning, May 18, including the use of thermal scanners, testing all employees for COVID-19 and “enhanced cleaning technologies.” (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More