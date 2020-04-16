Culinary union working to find temporary jobs for casino workers

UNITE HERE culinary union has partnered with the United Food and Commercial Workers union to help pair its members with temporary jobs during the COVID-19 crisis.

Members of Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, clap while Geoconda Arguello-Kline, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union, speaks during a press conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

This comes as nearly all of the roughly 60,000 members of Las Vegas’ Culinary Union Local 226 — a UNITE HERE affiliate — are without work during the statewide casino shutdown.

“Employers across the valley are looking to fill positions immediately,” according to an alert sent out to members.

Members of Las Vegas’ UFCW Local 711 work at “dozens of industries,” according to the union’s website, including retail food, meat packing plants, chemical and manufacturing, food processing, department stores, textile plants, poultry processing, banks, health care and professional services.

Open jobs in Las Vegas, New York City, Atlantic City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Honolulu, Seattle and the Bay Area can be found at http://lil.ms/3uv5/6h6sv6.

