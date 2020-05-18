Eldorado Resorts opening 3 Louisiana casino properties Monday

The Reno-based regional casino operator with 23 casinos in 11 states, including Nevada, will reopen in Louisiana after closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Eldorado Resort and Casino in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times)

Regional gaming operator Eldorado Resorts Inc. is opening its three Louisiana casinos Monday.

The Reno-based company said Monday that its Isle of Capri Lake Charles, Belle of Baton Rouge and Eldorado Shreveport will open its doors at 10 a.m., Nevada time, after receiving the go-ahead of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Under rules announced by the board, Louisiana companies must limit gaming positions to 50 percent of prior levels and admission will be at 25 percent of the occupancy of maximum allowable fire code levels.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered casinos closed at midnight March 17 in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. At the time, it was expected to be a two-week closure, but the order continued to be extended through Monday.

“As we resume operations at our properties, the health and safety of our team members and guests is our No. 1 priority,” said Anthony Carano, president and chief operating officer of Eldorado Resorts. “We have been working very hard over the last two months to prepare for the reopening of our casinos and we look forward to providing the outstanding service and hospitality experiences Eldorado is known for in a safe manner.”

Eldorado owns and operates 23 casinos in 11 states, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey and Ohio. The company is on the verge of acquiring Caesars Entertainment Corp. for an estimated $17.3 billion, a deal expected to close by the end of June.

Last week, company CEO Tom Reeg reiterated in an earnings conference call with investors his confidence that the deal would be completed and that the casino industry — particularly the regional markets — would come back strong once reopened.

