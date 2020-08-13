Few bright spots for gaming industry amid pandemic’s toll

The coronavirus pandemic is “undoubtedly” the most difficult economic challenge the gaming industry has faced, the head of the American Gaming Association said.

The Bally's marquee shows MGM's message alongside news about coronavirus on the Strip on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal/File) @ellenkschmidt_

The coronavirus pandemic is “undoubtedly” the most difficult economic challenge the gaming industry has faced, according to Bill Miller, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association.

The AGA, which represents the $261 billion U.S. casino industry, found total U.S. commercial gaming revenue for the second quarter fell 78.8 percent year over year to $2.3 billion, according to a Thursday news release.

Even so, Miller remains optimistic that the industry will recover.

The AGA found commercial casinos faced strong consumer demand in 2020 when open for business. Before all U.S. brick-and-mortar casinos closed their doors in March, combined commercial gaming revenue for January and February was up 10.4 percent compared with the previous year.

Several states have also reported an uptick in daily gross gaming revenue at table games and slots in reopened casinos, despite impediments such as limited capacity and amenities. This includes states that largely rely on business from locals, such as South Dakota, Ohio and Indiana. In comparison, tourism-driven Nevada’s average daily slot and table game gross gaming revenue fell 23 percent.

“Gaming’s record popularity prior to COVID-19, as well our resilience in the midst of such adversity, is evidence of the industry’s foundation for continued success as we emerge from the pandemic,” Miller said in the release.

As of Thursday, more than 85 percent of U.S. casinos have reopened, including nearly 9 in 10 commercial casinos.

Sports betting saw a sharp decline in gross gaming revenue in the second quarter because of a lack of live sporting events, but was still up slightly in the first half of the year.

Online casino betting, or iGaming, which is legal in only six states, generated more revenue than sports betting in the second quarter, a first since the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act was overturned in 2018, giving all 50 states the option to allow sports betting.

