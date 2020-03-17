Guests check out of MGM, Wynn on Strip before they go dark

Visitors depart hours ahead of scheduled shutdowns of the scheduled closures of the Strip megaresorts for several weeks — at least.

Mike and Helen Godfrey traveled from Washington, England, to Las Vegas to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Wynn's casino floor is empty but for employees on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Chairs at blackjack tables at the Wynn are three to a table due to distancing between people to stop the spread of coronavirus on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A game at the Wynn is disabled before the resort will close in the evening on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Guest services at the Wynn is empty as the resort will cease all operations that evening due to COVID-19 concerns on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The pool at the Wynn is empty but for employees on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Wynn has signs for closures within the resort on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Plaza shops at the Wynn are vacant on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Employees at the Wynn, which will cease all operations by 6 p.m., tend to gardens on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Games at the Wynn have chairs removed to leave space between gamblers due to coronavirus spread on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Wynn, which will cease all operations by 6 p.m., has an empty casino floor on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Tourists wearing medical masks make their way along the Strip on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tourists pass a sign announcing the closing of all MGM properties on the Strip due to concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Show girls walk a largely empty Strip on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A single couple passes a sign announcing the closing of all MGM properties on the Strip due to concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A tourist wearing a medical mask makes their way along the Strip on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Small crowds remain on the Strip on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raven Gee, left, and Max Bowe, from Oakland, Calif., take photos with a snake on the Strip on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cleaning staff work outside the doors to New York-New-York where closed signs are posted due to concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tourists wearing medical masks make their way along the Strip on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

An empty parking lot at MGM is seen after all Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International hotels and casinos are closed in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tourists from Minnesota who declined to give their name walk with their luggage neat the Planet Hollywood casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A person wearing a mask rides the escalator across from the MGM Grand casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

An empty shopping center on the Strip in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A person walks wearing a mask on the Strip in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Guests depart Mandalay Bay on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mandalay Bay on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guests at MGM properties and Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip packed their bags and checked out Tuesday, leaving only employees to see to the final details of the megaresorts’ closures for several weeks — at least.

Shortly before 4 p.m., most of the Encore and Wynn casino floors were empty but for a few workers, security and a few straggler tourists.

The poker room and blackjack and craps tables were empty.

Bars and restaurants were dark, with most slot machines turned off and flashing “attendant has locked the betting terminal” or “out of service” on their screens.

At least two slot machines were still operating, however, and tourists pressed their luck for the final time before the doors were locked, which was scheduled for 6 p.m..

As a Review-Journal reporter approached a group standing around the machines that were still operating, a security guard approached and escorted the reporter from the property.

The MGM properties began asking people to leave hours earlier. Only guests needing to check out of their rooms by noon and employees were allowed into the resorts in the morning hours. Signs posted on doors alerted would-be visitors: “This property is currently closed. We look forward to welcoming you again.”

At the Aria, security was turning away cars destined for the hotel. Escalators leading to the properties were closed and workers appeared to be cleaning glass, handles and the floors at the entrances in preparation for the closure.

Birthday celebration plans shut down

Neal Vardaman from Detroit, who was celebrating his birthday and was scheduled to stay at the MGM Grand through Wednesday, said the closure caught him by surprise.

“I think it’s a little overkill, but that’s my personal opinion,” said Vardaman, who arrived March 10. “I also work in the service industry, and I know these people won’t have a source of income. So, I understand why, but I don’t agree.”

Vardaman said he made accommodations to stay his last night at a nearby resort that he found was open on Google.

He said it was strange to watch the casino portion of the MGM Grand shut down gradually over the tail end of his weeklong stay as the COVID-19 outbreak in Southern Nevada worsened.

“They started closing every other one (slot machine) and have been doing that for two days,” Vardaman said. “I watched it die down. When I got back from the Strip last night it was like a ghost town.”

Wearing a green St. Patrick’s Day-themed shirt with “I’m feeling lucky” printed on it, Vardaman said he felt anything but.

“This is my birthday weekend trip, that I paid for myself, so this sucks,” Vardaman said. “This (shirt) is as far as it’s (St. Patrick’s Day) going to go today. Maybe I’ll have a green beer in my room.”

At the Park MGM, Crystal and Issac Rickett and their friends Will and Amanda Smith traveled to Las Vegas from Ohio to celebrate St Patrick’s Day. But after learning the hotel was closing they booked a flight home.

Notification by voicemail

They say they were left a voicemail last night on their phones and otherwise had no other warnings from the property it would closed.

They wanted to store their bags before going to find an open restaurant, but all the lockers at the hotel were closed, with signs citing coronavirus concerns as the reason.

Crystal Rickett said she didn’t think Park MGM management handled the closure well and won’t stay there again.

For her part, Amanda Smith was just struck by the strangeness of it all.

“We never thought the city that doesn’t sleep would go to sleep,” she said.

Other areas of the MGM Resorts properties were completely deserted, with only an occasional security guard visible.

Among the few visitors in evidence were Mike and Helen Godfrey, who traveled from Washington, England, to Las Vegas to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

“We were staying at The Mirage, but they are kicking us out at 12 o’clock, so we are going to the Gold Coast, providing they stay open,” Mike Godfrey said.

The husband and wife were at the Grand Canyon on Monday when they started hearing rumors the MGM properties were closing.

“A couple of people were on Facebook all day, panicking (that) all MGMs are closing,” Mike Godfrey said. “So we found out with a note in the room when we got back at half past 6. It was a big letter apologizing but saying you’ve got to get out at 12 o’clock.”

The couple said the change of plans was “stressful.”

‘Make the best of it’

“You make the best of it, don’t you?” Mike Godfrey said. “Just get on with it. You are here to enjoy yourself, but you can’t because everywhere is closed.”

Still, the couple said they’ve enjoyed their trip overall.

“We’ve done what we came to do,” said Helen Godfrey. “We went in the Grand Canyon, a show and I wanted to sing karaoke so I can say I sang in Vegas.”

Earlier in the day at the Wynn, pop music echoed through the all-but-empty casino floor. The guests were gone, but maintenance staff were on hand to vacuum and mop or tend to the greenery near the deserted reception desk.

Security guards in deep purple blazers stood listlessly near elevators and entrances or walked the floor. One, chatting with a maintenance worker, remarked that he hadn’t seen the Strip this empty since 9/11.

Some slot machines were deactivated and the chairs removed to keep gamblers six feet apart, but there were only a handful of players left. Of all the tables strewn across the casino floor, a single dealer remained, playing blackjack with one man.

Stefan Lebedev left just before the noon checkout deadline with his wife and 6-year-old son.

Lebedev said they were planning to find another hotel for their last night and would likely spend the day inside before flying back to Minneapolis on Wednesday.

“This came out of nowhere, or it only feels like it came out of nowhere,” he said. “At first we weren’t worried but then it seems like it just blew up.”

“Yeah, I’d say this was a wake up call.”

In shops at the Plaza, employees sat behind locked glass doors and packed away merchandise in plastic bags or chatted around sales counters.

The massive technicolor Jeff Koons tulip sculpture on display at the Plaza shops was covered in a beige canvas tarp. A single security guard kept watch over it, eyeing the one or two passersby who walked in to ogle the shuttered shops.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter. Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter. Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Glenn Puit contributed to this report.