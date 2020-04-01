IGT furloughing workers in Las Vegas amid coronavirus impact

Slot machine manufacturing company IGT is furloughing employees and reducing base salaries for senior leaders, according to a company statement.

Slot machines on display in IGT's showroom at their Las Vegas headquarters, Friday, June 2, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on many of IGT’s customers and markets we serve,” the statement reads. “We are taking specific actions to bring our operations in line with customer and player demand.”

The company is implementing “short-term furlough programs for certain employee groups.” IGT has not disclosed the number employees furloughed because of COVID-19 or how their pay and benefits will be affected, according to spokesman Phil O’Shaughnessy.

“We will continue to work diligently to support the welfare of our people with a focus on our industry’s short-term sustainability and longer-term success,” the statement reads.

IGT shares closed down 4 percent Wednesday to $5.71.

